Rest in sweet peace, dear friend

AS many messages of condolences continue to pour in on the demise of Malaysia’s most distinguished historian, Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim, a different set of memories are remembered and treasured with much fondness between the Khoo and Menezes families.

Our memories are different, etched vividly around such ordinary, and yet special, activities of the three boys from each family.

During the 60s and 70s, a different bond united both families. As firm yet loving parents, both sets pursued diverse career paths and yet, were united through the growing-up years of the lads.

La Salle Petaling Jaya was their alma mater, giving all six of them – Eddin, Rubin and Mavin Khoo, Kevin, Paul and Mark Menezes – the strong foundation not only in education and sports, but also life skills and values.

Puan Sri Rathimalar was a strict teacher at the school in subjects like Geography and Accounting; many, together with the Menezes boys, came away thankful for her contribution to their strong grades, too.

There was so much harmony and love within this mixed-parentage set of the Khoo boys. For sure, they were concerned about their future, and yet, the boys, particularly Mavin, were allowed to explore their own worlds.

Mavin used to come for his music lessons with me, arranging his own transport, taxis then, as he did not want to disturb his parents. In essence, the parents gave him and his brothers such freedom to pursue their own individuality. Indeed, Mavin has risen to the world’s stage as an accomplished international dancer of Indian classical form, and based in London.

Rest in sweet peace and eternal rest, dear friend Professor Khoo, as you have taught your boys very well.

Bridget Menezes