Results count not intentions

TO reform an education system is a monumental task. How does one even begin?

The main priority of any education reform effort should be the students. As obvious as this may sound, when dealing with the political and policy intricacies of implementing a complex reform, it is easy to lose sight of this overarching goal.

An education minister should choose to be a minister of students’ future whereby his main duty is with students’ education and training, and the students’ future employment.

In addition, ministers must spend their political capital at the beginning of their term, when this capital is possibly at its highest, to make difficult but important decisions, even if they are unpopular. It is important to have early achievements. These accomplishments allow the minister to work on projects with long-term results and governability.

If an education minister wants to develop a meaningful relationship with the research community, dialogue should be a constant activity. A minister must visit schools, encourage students, encourage parents, and dignify education. If the minister succeeds in these apparently simple tasks, he can be confident in becoming an excellent minister.

Indubitably, communication with teachers is always critical and it is useful to create forums and other spaces in which to discuss policies with them. The internet and social media are not only effective means to communicate the policies and actions of the ministry, but also helpful to listen to and consider different viewpoints.

Finally, policies are intentions, and implementation and execution are what enable those intentions to produce results. Ultimately, a minister of education is accountable for results, not for intentions.

R. Murali Rajaratenam

Kuala Lumpur