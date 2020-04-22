Rethink development paradigm

APRIL 22 is Earth Day. It is a day to remember Mother Earth and how we treat her. This time, Earth Day came during the time of Covid-19, when the world economy has been put on brakes, with lockdowns in place to counter the devastating health impact of the pandemic.

It is also a time when greenhouse gas emissions and pollution levels have come down the world over, which have not been possible before. An editorial in the Guardian (March 14) revealed, “the brakes placed on economic activities of many kinds, worldwide have led to carbon emission cuts that would previously have been unthinkable: 18% in China between February and March; between 40% and 60% over recent weeks in Europe”.

We have also seen reports and videos of clearer and cleaner skies, seas, rivers and waterways, and urban spaces seeing the return of animals and birds as traffic and noise have gone away.

Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that the Air Pollutant Index (API) levels dropped 14% to record a “clean index” while 28% of 29 automatic water monitoring stations’ readings showed a real time improvement in water quality, during the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to April 14. The improved API reading has been attributed to a drastic decrease in activities that lead to emissions such as vehicles, industrial stacks and open burning. Studies also show that land surface temperatures have also reduced in cities.

All these positive effects are the unintended consequences of the MCO and lockdowns. Regrettably, what many governments have not been able to do in the past in addressing environmental problems, has been made possible through responses to a major health crisis. The coronavirus itself is believed to have emerged from environmental mishandling.

Major landmark reports from the UN have warned about the emergence or re-emergence of infectious diseases due to mainly increasing human encroachment on natural environments such as land clearing and habitat fragmentation, reductions in biodiversity (including the loss of natural predators of organisms that transmit disease), practices in livestock and poultry production and wildlife trade.

Clearly, what this reveals is that our economic and development model continues to be unsustainable with negative consequences not only on our quality of life but threatens our continued existence on earth.

Indeed, we must learn from what we now know and correct the course, as we plan our exit strategies from the pandemic and as we chart the economic recovery.

It is timely to recall the wise and far-sighted warnings of the late Martin Khor, a leading economist, and environmental activist: “The predominant development model places emphasis on economic and commercial activities, whilst treating health and environmental problems as side effects that can be dealt with, piecemeal, when they arise. This should not be the case. These ‘side effects’ are going to overwhelm the ‘mainstream’ objective of economic growth if we do not take them more seriously.”

The Covid-19 health crisis has overwhelmed the mainstream objective of economic growth. In addition, some of the environmental “side effects” can be expected to do the same if we do not deal with them urgently and seriously.

One example is that of water scarcity, which is a persistent problem faced in many parts of the country. The situation is dire in the northern states such as in Kedah, as farmers are suffering, with grave consequences for Malaysia’s rice bowl. In Penang, authorities are praying for rain to replenish the very low water levels in the dams in the state. Without sufficient water, the economic consequences will be severe.

The environment and natural resources are the foundation of the economy and they set the parameters for economic growth.

What is needed are transformative commitments through paradigm shifts in our existing irrational production systems and consumption patterns, grounded in genuine sustainable development that meet the economic, environmental and social imperatives.

Economic development, job creation, etc are important but have to be balanced and re-oriented with environmental concerns and quality of life being at the centre of decision-making.

Sadly, even as we are witnessing a global economic downturn, we are still seeing the promotion of business-as-usual approaches, such as the continuation of mega projects.

The business-as-usual approach has to change. Some critical areas where priority must be given are in the following.

First, we must take on climate change seriously and ensure greater ambition and action as regards mitigation and adaptation measures. We are aware that the previous government had begun various initiatives such as having a Climate Change Council and a Climate Change Centre, enabling climate legislation as well as in devising a National Adaptation Plan. These positive initiatives should be expedited and implemented by the new government.

Second, we need to urgently tackle the related issues of forest and soil conservation, river management, flood prevention and mitigation, and in ensuring enough water supply, in an integrated manner. Forests and trees are the foundation of ecology, water supply and management and biodiversity. The conversion of forests, especially on hills, for either logging, plantations or other commercial projects, should be stopped or drastically reduced.

Surely no commercial activity can be more important than conserving the forests and protecting our soils. They help in flood prevention which cost millions if not billions to clean-up and rehabilitate.

In addition, flood prevention must also include turning our urban areas into “sponge cities”, with steps taken to significantly increase rainwater to penetrate underground rather than be swept into overflowing rivers, thus causing flash floods.

These measures can include increasing fields and parks, planting trees, and making pavements and roads permeable, so that water can be absorbed into the ground rather than running off. The rainwater can also be collected in large storage tanks underground for later use.

These green measures and infrastructure will cost money, but investing in them would be money well spent and there are international funds available for such measures.

What is now needed are investments in rehabilitating damaged hillsides and forests, conserving watersheds, and building green infrastructure, to prevent floods and to conserve, save and store water and build climate resilience.

The third priority is the control of pollution and toxic products, chemicals and wastes. We have experienced serious cases of air and water pollution.

We have done much to reduce plastics use and imports. We must step up to ensure that the gains made thus far are not reversed.

The Environmental Quality Act is supposed to be under review. We need an improved Environmental Protection Act which addresses the weaknesses of the previous legislation, including regulations on environmental impact assessments.

Also critical are issues such as energy; replacing polluting technologies with environmentally sound technologies; protecting the marine environment and wetlands; conserving biodiversity; and replacing chemical-based agriculture with sustainable agriculture.

These are huge challenges but are needed more than ever.

Meenakshi Raman is president of Sahabat Alam Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com