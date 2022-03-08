Retired teachers can be employed on a yearly contract

THE question of retirement age has always been a contentious issue.

In the government sector the retirement age has been revised from 55, which was in force until 2012, to 58 and then finally to 60.

Now many are asking the government to extend the retirement age beyond 60.

Many who retire at 60 are still healthy, and able to work and contribute to society.

Some may not be able to do labour-intensive work or long hours of work.

Those who reach 60 should be given the option to work or retire based on their work performance and health status. They should not be retired based on their age.

Age is, after all, a number and it does not matter if the mind is still active.

Those who opt to work should be rehired on a yearly contract basis.

A flexible working hour should be drawn for these group of senior workers.

If they are healthy and if they have the passion and aptitude to work, they should be given the opportunity to do so.

They have the experience and seniority as well as the expertise in their particular job sector.

Many in their 60s, who are retired and are financially sound, want to be employed to keep their brain and body active.

After working for over 30 years and when they are told to stop working, they become bored and restless.

Some are unable to break free from the work routine and after a few months of inactivity, get themselves employed to keep themselves active and occupied.

There are certain job sectors that value age and experience highly.

Many retired teachers from government schools are now teaching in private colleges and universities.

As an educator, I can vouch for teachers and lecturers that they can never truly retire because like wine they become refined over the years.

There are so many areas in the teaching fraternity that retired teachers can be employed on a contract basis.

The Education Ministry should have a data base of retired teachers and lecturers who could be employed when there is a need in schools.

These retired teachers can be hired on a yearly or monthly basis and be given an allowance for their services.

When teachers go on maternity leave for 90 days or when teachers fall sick, these pool of retired teachers can be called in according to their subject expertise in the school.

Many of the teachers in their early 60s are English school-based teachers who came through the English Language medium.

These teachers can be rehired to facilitate the teaching of the English Language in primary and secondary schools.

These teachers can be paired with young English Language teachers in schools to improve their teaching and learning.

Paired teaching is an effective mode of learning in most developed countries.

The senior teacher can impart valuable teaching points to a young teacher during the paired teaching sessions.

Apart from that, the retired teachers can be assigned to mark major public examination papers.

A few years ago when there was a shortage of markers for the SPM English Language paper, retired teachers and lecturers with experience were called in to help out with the marking process.

They can be engaged as panel members when setting examination questions and answers.

Retired teachers can be assigned as examination invigilators to supervise major public examinations so it does not disrupt the teaching duties of other teachers during examinations.

The Textbook Division can engage retired teachers in their panel to look into textbook and workbook materials.

Those who are quite savvy with the internet and networking can devise lessons and teaching materials for online learning.

They can showcase their expertise and use the internet as a platform that can be used as a channel for other teachers.

They can also formulate lessons for educational TV lessons.

With their impeccable pronunciation and language mastery, they can be wonderful hosts and TV lesson presenters.

Retired teachers with their vast amount of knowledge and experience, and skills can conduct courses, seminars and in-house training for young teachers.

In schools they can be placed as consultants and advisers to resource centres, counselling and libraries.

Their invaluable asset being their experience and age, make them the best teachers for Moral and Religious Education.

Teaching is a stressful job, and those who do not have the passion and fire give up after a number of years.

Many have opted out for early retirement.

But there are some who still have the passion and fire to contribute to society and nation.

Hopefully, the government will consider rehiring retired educators who still have the passion and fire to teach.

They can be rehired on a yearly basis based on the needs of a school and this would keep them active and productive.

The government need not extend the retirement age but hire them monthly or yearly on a requirement basis based on their expertise and health status.

