Retirement age has always been a contentious issue

IN the government sector the retirement age has been revised from 55, which was in force till 2012, and has been raised to 58 and then finally to 60.

Many who retire at 60 are still healthy and are able to work and contribute to society. Some may not be physically able to do labour-intensive work or work long hours.

Those who reach 60 should be given the option to work or to retire, based on their work performance and health status. They should not be retired off based on their age.

Age is after all a number and it does not matter if the mind is still active.

Those who opt to work should be rehired on a yearly contract basis. A flexible working hour should be drawn up for these group of senior workers. If they have the passion and aptitude to work, they should be given the opportunity to do so.

They have the experience and seniority, as well as the expertise in their job sector. Many in their 60s who are retired and are financially sound want to be employed to keep their brain active.

After working for over 30 years and when they are told to stop working, they become bored and restless. Some are unable to break free from the work routine and after a few months of inactivity, they get themselves employed to keep themselves active.

There are certain job sectors that value age and experience highly. Many retired teachers from government schools are now teaching in private colleges and universities.

As an educator, I can vouch for teachers and lecturers that they can never truly retire because like wine they become refined over the years. There are so many areas in the teaching fraternity that retired teachers can be utilised on a contract basis.

The Education Ministry should have a data base of retired teachers and lecturers who could be utilised when there is a need in schools. These retired teachers can be hired on a yearly basis or month-to-month basis, and be given an allowance for their services.

When teachers go on maternity leave for 90 days or when teachers fall sick, these pool of retired teachers can fill in according to their subject expertise in schools.

Many of the teachers in their early 60’s and 70’s are English school-based teachers.

They can be rehired to facilitate the teaching of the English Language in primary and secondary schools. These teachers can be paired with young English Language teachers in schools to improve their teaching and learning.

Pair teaching is an effective mode of teaching and learning in most developed countries. The senior teacher can impart valuable points to the young teacher during pair teaching sessions.

Apart from that, the retired teachers can be assigned to mark major public examination papers. A few years ago, when there was a shortage of markers for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia English Language Paper, retired teachers and lecturers with experience were called in to help out with the marking process.

They can also be engaged as panel members when setting examination questions and answers. The retired teachers can be assigned as examination invigilators to supervise major public examinations so as not to disrupt the teaching duties of other teachers.

The Textbook Division can engage retired teachers into their panel to look into textbook and workbook materials.

Retired teachers who are savvy with the internet and networking can devise lessons and teaching materials for online teaching and learning mode. They can showcase their expertise by using the internet as a platform, which can be used as a channel for other teachers.

Retired teachers can formulate educational lessons for television. With their impeccable pronunciation and language mastery, they can be wonderful hosts and television lesson presenters.

With their vast amount of knowledge, experience and skills, retired teachers can conduct courses, seminars and in-house training for young teachers.

They can be placed as consultants and advisers at schools’ resource and counselling centres as well as libraries. Their invaluable asset being their experience and age, they are the best teachers for Moral and Religious Education.

Teaching is a stressful job and those who do not have the passion would give up after a certain number of years. Many have opted for early retirement.

Hopefully, the government will consider rehiring retired educators who still have the passion to teach. They can be rehired on a yearly basis, according to the needs of the schools, and this would keep them active and productive.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban

