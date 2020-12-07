Retirement homes long past due

THE government – past and present – does not seem able to earn sustainable praises from its citizenry.

The case of not being proactive in planning for Malaysia’s ageing population is one such example.

Professionals and social non-governmental organisations have repeatedly warned that with 15% of the country’s population expected to be 65 years old and above by 2030, Malaysia is running out of time.

While the call to raise the retirement age from 60 to 65 is a short-term action plan, the problem of caring for the elderly is a serious social problem that has gone largely ignored. The percentage of unlicensed and perhaps even illegal homes mushrooming to cater for the elderly, infirm and non-ambulant citizens is just a business chasing after profits.

The number of welfare homes in the country that are suspiciously discriminating along racial or religious lines, or are at the mercy of corrupt staffing are yet to be studied and exposed. And those running on charity are far and few compared with the exponential demand from the B40 and even middle-class categories of the socio-economic classes.

What is the use of endlessly chasing after towering buildings and resplendent mega projects in the name of economic progress when the fast growing homeless, aged and those in serious need of geriatric care are in the millions already?

It is time the government spoke up and tabled to the citizens its blueprint of providing affordable, quality and respected care, and to house the growing aged population.

In fact Malaysia needs well-planned, retirement villages nationwide, with comprehensive nursing and medical care, and social infrastructures design-built to meet the needs of the infirm as well as the aging population.

Caring for our senior citizens without compromising on standards, especially making it meaningfully affordable for children and accessible for abandoned old folk, needs no prodding from citizens. It is a categorical duty of care that a responsible government must look in to.

J. D. Lovrenciear

Kuala Lumpur