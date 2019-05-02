Return the waste

IN “No country should be a dump” (Freespace, May 2) Michelle Chun has rightly highlighted Minister Yeo Bee Yin’s timely intervention to prevent our country from becoming a waste dump.

It has been widely reported that the “recyclers” who brought in the waste were the same ones doing the dirty work in China till the activity was banned.

It speaks volumes of our previous “enforcement” that these Chinese entrepreneurs quickly identified Malaysia as conducive to clearly prohibited activities.

While the tone at the top set by the minister is commendable, it is the trickle down effect that must be monitored closely.

Starting with why the previous enforcement was lax and how it is to be improved.

Whether the leakages that allowed such contraband to reach our shores have been plugged.

And perhaps including environment studies in the school curriculum so that awareness is ingrained in future generations.

And in the meantime, follow President Rodrigo Duterte’s example by sending a clear and loud message to the exporter countries that the waste is being returned.

For too long, the West has prided itself on its recycling “success” instead of reducing plastic waste; it is time to show them up!

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur