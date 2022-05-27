Revamp medical course to be more humane

AFTER successfully obtaining their degree, medical students normally wait for a minimum of eight months before being called up to commence their housemanship training.

Under normal circumstances, it should be a joyful occasion, as after a two-year internship programme, they would be a trained doctor and ready to serve the rakyat.

However, when someone gets called up to serve as a houseman, one would get endless advice to withstand the onslaught of abuse for the next couple of years. What an unpleasant welcome to becoming a doctor when it is supposed to be the noblest of professions, together with teaching.

As far as teaching is concerned, when they undergo teachers’ training, only congratulatory words and well wishes are forthcoming. They will go to the schools to do their practical training in high spirits.

Though it is not a bed of roses, with dedication and commitment, the training programme will pass by without much of a fuss. Of course, you are reprimanded if you do not toe the line or slack in your work ethics. But if you are diligent, you will clear the hurdle with ease.

It is different as far as housemen are concerned. I vividly remember when my son received his appointment letter. Our relatives and friends had so much to tell him.

An uncle, who is a counsellor, gave him a load of advice. After congratulating him, he told my son never to give up. “Grit your teeth and pick yourself up, and live to fight another day, no matter how many times you get knocked down. Stay strong and focused, never lose your cool. Keep pacifying yourself that it is only for 24 months.”

What a shame that this is the humiliating form of training that they have to endure before helping to save lives. The treatment seems more like in medieval times.

On the other hand, there too are medical officers and specialists who are helpful and are a constant source of inspiration to the housemen, my son included. It was people like them that kept him going.

I understand that the profession is very demanding. But I humbly hope that there is a revamp of the training, that is more civic-minded and tactful in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

Let us hope the internship programme is not a deterrent in the pursuit of a noble profession.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang