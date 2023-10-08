Reversing gender gap narrative

THE topic of gender equality has remained a subject of discourse since it was incorporated into the international human rights law through the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This declaration was endorsed by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Dec 10, 1948.

After 75 years since gaining independence, Malaysian women, who constitute 55.1% of the total population, are proud of their achievements, thus far.

Over the course of these years, the gender gap index in education has consistently exceeded one, indicating superior performance and achievement by women compared with their male counterparts.

Nevertheless, the accomplishments of Malaysian women in other aspects of the gender gap index, including the economy, health and politics, present a discouraging picture.

Declining trend in women involvement

The Statistics Department reported in 2022 that the Malaysian Gender Gap Index (MGGI) registered 0.709, 0.960 and 0.100 for economy, health and politics.

Since 2021, there has been a decline in women’s involvement in politics, with women accounting for only 14.9% of elected Parliamentarians and holding 15.6% of ministerial positions.

Looking at the MGGI from 2017 onward, it is apparent that there has been a downward trend in women’s involvement, hitting its lowest point at 0.707 in 2021.

However, given that the life expectancy of Malaysian women is 77 years, while men’s life expectancy is 72.3 years, resulting in a 4.7-year longer life span for women, the government should leverage this advantage.

Enabling the full participation of women and girls in all aspects of life will yield positive impacts on Malaysia’s economic progress.

According to the World Bank, if women’s participation in the domestic workforce, which was at 39.2% in 2022, increased, the country’s per capita income can substantially increase by 26.2%.

Therefore, gender equality is vital for creating a sustainable world. The Sustainable Development Goals framework has also incorporated gender equality, along with women and girls empowerment, as one of the fundamental objectives.

However, despite significant progress in women’s employment and educational achievements in recent decades, with a 55% labour force participation rate and a 1.060 score in the MGGI’s women’s educational attainment sub-index, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development found that attaining higher levels of gender equality remains a challenge.

Gender pay disparity

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research forecasts that gender pay parity will not materialise until 2059. The Statistics Department has also highlighted that in 2021, the median monthly income for women in Malaysia was RM2,145 (compared with RM2,019 in 2020), while men earned RM2,315 (compared with RM2,093 in 2020), revealing a gender pay disparity of 7.34%.

Nevertheless, the gender pay gap in Malaysia is relatively more favourable than the global average, which stands at an average of 17% less for women than men.

Gender roles and expectations, which vary widely across different cultures in Malaysia, may impact this uphill journey. However, it is important to note that biological differences between genders should not define an individual’s abilities, skills or interests.

According to neuropsychologists and neuroscientists, the dissimilarities between genders are insufficient to substantiate differences in brain anatomy, brain function, cognition and behaviour among individuals of different sexes as these dissimilarities are predominantly shaped by environmental factors, cultural influences and personal experiences.

Therefore, in today’s evolving world, it is crucial to provide support and recognise individuals in their specific areas, irrespective of their gender.

Men who excel in professions traditionally dominated by women should be recognised for their valuable contributions and dedication. Similarly, women who thrive in male-dominated fields also deserve to be acknowledged based on their abilities and hard work, thereby underscoring that both genders are designed to complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Thus, it is important to provide equal opportunities for individuals to succeed based on their merit, accomplishments, qualifications and performance across various segments, including the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Efforts need to be made to break down barriers that impede women’s participation based on factors, such as gender, race, ethnicity and socioeconomic background. This is essential for establishing a society rooting for gender equality, where every individual is empowered to flourish and attain their maximum capabilities, leaving no one behind.

The key factors for diminishing the gender gap are meritocracy and equal treatment, while predefined social expectations or prejudices have no place in this endeavour.

Skills and capabilities are inherently impartial to gender, so let us stand together to challenge the rhetoric of the gender gap.

The writer is the Chair of the Women Engineers Section at the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com