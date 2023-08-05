Review tinted glass ruling

THE decision to relax the degree of tint for vehicle glasses by the Transport Ministry a few years ago requires careful consideration and reflection.

Approval to fully tint the rear windshield was given to alleviate the heat, but what is concerning is that when the rear windshield is 100% tinted, it obstructs the view of the driver behind.

Usually, drivers rely on the rear windshield of the car in front to see what is happening ahead but if the rear windshield is fully tinted, their view is completely obstructed.

Another pressing matter is the issue of motorists violating laws on permissible tinting.

A significant number of vehicles have been found to have all their windows excessively tinted, to the point where the driver and passengers are not visible. These are the drivers who commit offences on the road many a time.

The authorities should consider the points raised for safer and stress-free driving.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang