Revive civic education to nurture responsible citizens

THE tragedy of the recent Elmina plane crash has been made even more distressing by certain heartless and insensitive Malaysians, who have been viralling images of the victims on social media.

This had recently prompted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to issue a plea for them to stop these actions.

The question arises: Why is such behaviour taking place in our beloved country, which has, hitherto, been known for its long-standing reputation for promoting a compassionate society?

Nowadays, we encounter instances of people exhibiting insensitivity and inappropriate behaviour on various fronts, including littering, disregarding traffic signals, bullying in educational institutions, sensationalising tragic incidents and giving scant regard for social harmony.

These acts and behaviour stem from a lack of sensitivity and civic consciousness, which are crucial for sustaining and upholding a peaceful social order.

Granted, every society will inevitably have individuals who display selfish and antisocial tendencies. However, this does not mean we have to become passive or complacent.

Instead, we should develop and nurture our people, especially the young to be caring, law-abiding and sensitive to the needs of others. These virtues should be instilled in our children from their early school years.

To achieve this, it is imperative that we reinstate Civics as a mandatory subject within the school curriculum. Civics was initially introduced as a distinct subject by the Education Ministry in 1953.

However, as part of the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025, the subject was removed from the curriculum and incorporated into core subjects, such as Islamic History for some and moral studies for others.

Civics is important as a subject because it is an essential element in the development of responsible citizens. It is the foundation of citizenship education.

Children who understand their rights and responsibilities are more likely to become informed and engaged citizens, who will participate in the democratic process.

Incorporating civic education will encourage the appreciation of diversity and the value of inclusivity.

When children learn about different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives, they are more likely to embrace tolerance and empathy, fostering a harmonious society.

Civic education empowers children to recognise their ability to make a positive impact.

Teaching children about civic duty will instil a sense of social responsibility. They will learn that their well-being is interconnected with the well-being of their community, motivating them to contribute positively to society.

Civic education encourages critical thinking. Children will learn to analyse information, differentiate between reliable and biased sources and form informed opinions, which are essential skills in today’s information-driven world.

By imparting an understanding of civic values, encouraging active participation and nurturing a sense responsibility, we can mould a generation of citizens who are not just passive observers, but active contributors to positive societal transformation.

Through their knowledge, empathy and engagement, they can be the driving force behind a stronger, more just and inclusive society.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Kuala Lumpur