Revolutionary reading system for children

OUR education system needs a revolution to put us on par with our global competitors. Our weakest link is language mastery, especially in English, since it is the language of international communication.

If we can teach our children to read newspapers by age six, we can be well ahead of our competitors. Many of our local university graduates have difficulty even reading an English newspaper like theSun. The common myth is that only child geniuses can read newspapers by age six.

I recently met Grace Chow, who has accomplished this with her students in her kindergarten. She did extensive research to come out with her trademarked system called “Activbot”, by combining the best of AI (Artificial Intelligence), internet of Things, Phonics, Multiple-Intelligence, Multisensory learning and Brain Science.

The three essential languages to master in Malaysia are English, Mandarin and Bahasa Melayu. This is what the Activbot system teaches. Even babies as young as one year old can learn from Activbot. In fact, studies have found that babies’ brains are the best learning machines ever created, and that infants’ learning is time-sensitive. Their brains will never be better at learning a second language up until three years of age,” said co-author Patricia Kuhl, co-director of I-LABS and a University of Washington professor of speech and hearing sciences.

There is no need to force your child. The Activbot system comes together with an AI pen, a playful little robot and online learning – your child will naturally want to learn in a fun and exciting way.

Activbot is probably the best language learning system for your child because:

-> It is fun, child-friendly and self-paced;

-> It learning through play;

-> It follows the World Health Organisation guidelines on digital learning;

-> Uses the Jolly Phonics system, learning sounds instead of words;

-> Introduces the use of high frequency words;

-> Uses a microphone to read aloud to build confidence. Children love this.

-> Adopts a multi-sensory and multi-intelligence approach;

-> Enhances learning speed and effectiveness through digital technology.

Grace has been invited to participate in the “Kind 2023 Malaysia” exhibition, themed “Kindness unites humanity”, being held today and tomorrow. Visitors will be able to meet six year-old Aiden Lim reading newspapers after a six month stint with Activbot. Another of Grace’s students, Jaseindran, was transformed from being a reserved boy to a student studying medicine at a local university.

Grace recommends books that will teach a child to ask questions – a prerequisite for HIT (Higher Intelligence Thinking) that promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education, in line with our Education Ministry’s objective.

She is passionate about helping the B40 children. She has also trained teachers to use the Activbot system for charities like the Salvation Army and the Ti-Ratana Welfare Society. She is open to helping other children welfare organisations too, and appeals to corporations for sponsorships for this endeavour.

Dr Yew Kam Keong

Chief Mind Unzipper

Mindbloom Consulting