Reward our athletes when they perform

DO not pamper our sportsmen and sportswomen.

These days they are spoilt.

There are so many incentives, allowances, remunerations and accolades that they are feted with.

They are given good jobs and everything is taken care of – their training, good professional coaches, exposure to local and international stints and vacations.

This was never heard of in the old days. Back then, they had to work at low-paying jobs, apply for leave and play for the nation.

Many never had the perks and privileges enjoyed by our present-day athletes.

In fact, some of these former athletes who brought fame and glory are still living in meagre and impoverished conditions.

I have read reports of former badminton stars from Indonesia who brought fame and glory to their nation.

When they did not perform they were told to pay the expenses lavished on them, including their flight tickets and training expenses, back to the Indonesian government.

When we pamper our athletes, it gets to their heads and they think that they are indispensable.

When that happens, they become big-headed, make unreasonable demands and throw tantrums, and do not follow the rules and regulations of their respective sporting councils.

They become prodigals thinking that they can do it their own way.

Our athletes should be subservient to their respective boards and follow the guidelines of coaches and trainers.

They should be obedient, disciplined, committed and dedicated.

Everyone has to toe the line with no exceptions and no one is above the law.

Datuk Lee Chong Wei is an exemplary badminton player who should be a role model for our athletes.

He came the closest to winning an Olympic gold through his hard work, perseverance and grit.

When individual athletes are pampered and become a “teacher’s pet” it can cause a rift and unhealthy competition.

There are many athletes in swimming, cycling, badminton, football and athletics.

Everyone is a potential winner and a potential Olympic Gold winner. Do not single out individual athletes.

We need to recognise their talents and gifts and encourage all of them.

Singling out individuals as our hope for Olympic gold is like putting all our eggs in one basket.

If that basket drops, our dreams and hopes would be shattered.

Let them perform in the sporting arena and if they garner accolades and bring glory to the nation, reward them.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban