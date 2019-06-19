Right attitude and mindset key to safety

“COMPLIANCE saves lives” (Local Counsel, June 18) refers. I read the interesting viewpoints on compliance and in particular the safety aspects and slack regulatory control in the construction sector. Unfortunately, this has become the norm and standard in the sector.

There are many loopholes in the rules and enforcement; and questionable integrity at times. It is easy to pick on the contractors and consultants, but there are other factors.

I agree with the writer when he says that employers are responsible for enforcing compliance. But this is easier said than done.

The issue of non-compliance boils down to cost and profit.

The question we should be finding answers to are as follows (they are not exhaustive):

1) Most people blame the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and other bodies but are they all centralised under one umbrella?

2) Apart from contractors paying a CIDB levy based on awarded project cost, how can we ensure that cost has been apportioned for safety?

3) Do we need the developers, architects and sub-contractors to share the burden of responsibility with the main contractor?

4) How do we cover loopholes? We can learn from successful models like in the United Arab Emirates where No Objection Certificates are mandatory from each authority at the design approval stage and later during construction.

5) Consolidation of all authorities under one roof is a necessity and convenient for project stakeholders. It can even be implemented online with online submission and approval.

Most importantly the right attitude and mindset is necessary.

When corrections are made at the ministry level, developers will have to allocate the budget and the necessary skilled manpower.

The rule of thumb to award the project to the lowest bidder is not always the right way forward.

The developer’s actions and decisions affect those downstream (consultants, contractors, sub-contractors and enforcement officers).

If only there were sufficient funds and transparency, upholding integrity and quality will be easy.

GB Pereira