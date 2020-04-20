Right man in the right post

I REFER to proposals that the director-general of health be appointed a minister. It is much more appropriate that the very professional and competent Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah be retained as the director-general of health.

The moment a person is elevated to being a politician, he needs to ease his professional stance to accommodate the wishes of his party (if he is a member) or follow the diktats of the ruling party (if he is not).

In short, he loses the independence to make decisions based on medical evidence and science due to having to pander to the political aspirations of the ruling party, which, in some instances, may not be to the benefit of the public.

As many Malaysians (and some in the global community) are in agreement, the director-general of health is performing a sterling job in providing firm leadership and offering much needed reassurance in combating the outbreak.

The way he deals with issues clearly indicates that the wellbeing of Malaysians is his priority not political considerations.

It is a misconceived notion that he can perform better as a minister.

Let him be where he is, for the time being – Malaysia needs a competent and towering figure under these trying circumstances.

Perhaps, if any acknowledgement is due to Noor Hisham in future, let the powers that be nominate the man to be the future secretary-general of the World Health Organisation – a truly global and more professional recognition of his abilities.

Capt Abdul Aziz Abdullah

Shah Alam