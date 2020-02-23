Right to a decent income

I REFER to news that Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) is calling for employees, including professionals to be more “considerate” and “sympathetic” of their employers in demanding for better salaries and benefits. There was also a call to reduce expectations.

The reasons given were the global economy and the Covid-19 outbreak. These universal issues are not new.

There have been many health pandemics and epidemics. This cannot be a reason to justify lack of rights in terms of salaries, benefits and even increments.

As for the “economy”, the Ministry of Finance says Malaysia’s economy is expected to do better in 2020 because the manufacturing sector’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for December 2019 rose to a 15-month high (from 0.5 to 50.0 points in December 2019), which is taken to mean that Malaysia’s gross domestic product will be accelerating.

The finance minister said last month: “The government is boosting employment opportunities and income of youth, fresh graduates and women through the RM6.5 billion Malaysia@Work programme.”

MEF’s stand is contradictory to the Ministry of Finance’s statistics and numbers.

It is understood that MEF was responding to the 2020 Hays Asia Salary Guide where it was found that professionals in Malaysia are (the most) unhappy with their compensation packages compared with other countries in the region.

Our laws are not particularly regularised in terms of employment.

There is the Employment Act 1955 which provides for minimum wage and (theoretically) accounts for employee rights like annual leave, termination rights and remuneration other than wages (Section 29) which would come under the flag of “benefits”.

Section 34 provides for prohibition of night work for women who work in industrial or agricultural undertaking. Realistically, how much of this is actually practiced?

Employers seem to have an upper hand in almost all aspects. Now, there is no doubt that there are challenges on the part of the employers to maintain a sense of stability in times like these, especially in fiduciary and financial terms. MEF has expressed this dilemma, in not so many words.

That does not, however, negate the fact that there is a systemic issue in terms of employment rights. The Employment Act 1955, for example, is not standardised: it does not apply to public servants and further only applies to Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan.

The limited rights that employees do have are then scattered and not widespread.

The least Malaysians could have is rights in the workplace: to request for incentives, benefits, have a safe work environment and earn a decent income.

Parveen Kaur Harnam Singh

Petaling Jaya