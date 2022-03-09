Right type of faith conversion

IF a conversion ceremony brings happiness to one religious community but a sense of loss to another community, can it be said to be pleasing in the eyes of God?

The joy of one community is negated by a feeling of defeat on the other side.

It’s a win-lose situation that will, over the long run, deteriorate into a loss for both sides, undermining human unity.

Conversion of persons from one faith to another faith is best undertaken with the consent of all stakeholders.

These include both parents if the candidates for conversion are children, and for adults the conversion should require consent from a community representative.

This healthy seeking of consensus is practised in some mixed marriages when both families are consulted and agree to the conversion of one spouse so that the interests of the couple are well aligned.

Why is some degree of community consent essential in conversion?

It is because religion is a social institution established in scriptural times to tie back the masses of people to one another at the birth and growth stages of a civilisation.

This is done through allegiance to a common religion or religions indigenous to that civilisation or incorporated into it.

But wherever two or more civilisations clashed such as happened in West Asia-Europe-Africa, conversion was used as a tool to defeat the enemy.

Through conversion, you weaken the rival civilisation while strengthening your own.

People of other religions were treated as objects for exploitation, to be converted so as to weaken or destroy their community.

There is no place for conversion as a general practice in a multicultural, multi-religious society that seeks to build a Keluarga Malaysia, nor in a world seeking to stop climate change acceleration before it drives humanity over the cliff edge.

We must learn well the lesson of India. In retaliation for historical waves of mass conversions of Hindus to some non-indigenous religions, Hindu militants have recently embarked on a sustained re-conversion programme.

You can see from this example that over the course of centuries, conversion plays out as a lose-lose situation for all humanity.

A way forward is to allow dual religiosity instead of just a single faith identity.

In addition to maintaining your religion of birth, you could embrace another religion to your liking for marital or other social reasons.

This requires approval from the Registration Department because it currently allows you to state only one religion in your MyKad.

Conversion that involves renunciation of your birth religion is seriously outdated in the 21st century for a number of reasons:

> All civilisations have long reached their maturity stage and do not need conversions to boost their strength;

> The focus of humanity today should be to stop climate change acceleration; and

> All religions are equally useful within their own contexts (See Joachim Ng’s Youtube series on “All Religions Serve Humanity Equally Well”)

However, the religious authorities justify conversion on grounds of theology. They will tell you that religions are separated by fundamental differences and that God has destined only one religion to be the true faith, or the final revealed faith that all non-believers must convert to.

This is a dangerously warlike false claim, and it can be proven by the fact that more than one religion makes exactly the same claim for itself.

Hindus are often targeted for conversion because temples are adorned with sacred statues. These are physical forms that become objects of worship.

Missionaries will claim that worship of forms is idolatry, and the idol worshippers must be converted. But forms are not just physical, there are also mental forms.

When you believe that God strolls across the earth, calls out to the chosen ones in a thunderous voice, uses a finger to write scripture, and orders the troops to destroy a city populated by the enemy, you are worshipping a mental form – the form of an almighty supernatural being that is as human in character and physical attributes as we are.

It can be said to be a highly subtle form of idol worship.

Forms enliven religious beliefs, and their huge diversities give the impression that religions differ from one another fundamentally.

The earth’s surface displays immense geographical diversity, but if you drill to the centre of the earth from any point you will arrive at one core.

It is the same with religion. Not only do all religions serve exactly the same purpose, all of them share exactly the same core in having the same fundamental essence.

This shared fundamental is the experience of Oneness, although there may be differences between the religions of India and China on the one hand and the religions of West Asia and Europe on the other in their depths of experiential knowledge about Oneness.

The religions of West Asia and Europe call themselves monotheistic religions, meaning that they believe there is only one God and that God created the universe.

The religions of India and China, however, consider Oneness to be absolute. There is no other reality except this Oneness. The universe does not exist apart from God.

“All this universe indeed is an expression of Your thought,” says Hindu scripture Srimad Bhagavata.

“Nothing exists besides You (God),” Srimad Bhagavata continues.

Another Hindu scripture, Svetasvatara Upanishad, affirms that “One alone is God; there cannot be a second.”

By “second” it does not mean a rival god; rather, there is no second reality. The universe is within the reality of God.

What is the universe? Scientists tell us that there is no solidity.

All particles appear like bubbles from a quantum field and dissolve into it. Quantum physics is close to telling us that the deepest state of matter behind the quantum field is information.

Biology is also reaching the conclusion that life force is driven by information.

Is the quantum field derived from information, and is this information an expression of a thought in the mind of God?

In its affirmation of the absolute Oneness, Hinduism stands equal to any other religion.

Truly the only worthwhile conversion is the conversion of a person from self-love to love of humanity, from lack of morality to a high sense of moral duty, from lower knowledge to higher knowledge, from narrow concerns to global concerns, and from glorification of one’s own religion to advancement of human unity to stop climate change acceleration.

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com