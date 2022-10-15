Royal Malaysian Navy faces tipping point

BUDGET 2023 did not do much to improve the capabilities of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Although the Budget had allocated RM1 billion more to the MAF than the previous year, the amount allocated is much lower considering inflation and the sliding value of the ringgit against the US dollar.

Most of the MAF’s assets are purchased using US dollars.

When compared with neighbouring countries, Malaysia’s defence budget is relatively low, with only Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines spending less on defence.

In terms of the Gross National Product ratio, our defence allocation is the lowest in Southeast Asia. The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) faces a tipping point.

We cannot expect our navy to protect Malaysia’s security and interests at sea when its equipment is obsolete and our men and women are sent to the maritime frontlines without basic combat assets.

The recent allocation means the RMN cannot acquire new assets as most of its budget will go towards maintaining ageing fleets and for emoluments.

The low Budget allocations to the MAF generally and the RMN specifically will undermine Malaysian maritime security and defence interests in the long term, with serious consequences for our nation’s sovereignty.

Previously, the RMN had 16 full-fledged combatant vessels of various sizes. Today, only a handful are operational.

The last time the RMN acquired a combat ship was in 1997, a quarter century ago.

With a small and ageing fleet, RMN will not be able to defend our interests at sea, especially when there is a maritime conflict or crisis.

The MAF will not be a credible force in the future as envisaged in the National Military Strategy 2.0.

Malaysia will not be able to pursue its vision of a “maritime nation”, as outlined in the Defence White Paper and National Defence Policy.

No navy and no armed forces can effectively carry out their combat duties with obsolete ships and outdated assets, certainly not at this unprecedented time when Malaysia and its neighbours are confronted with more pressing threats than ever before and multiple challenges at sea.

These challenges are not RMN’s problems alone, but the entire MAF and Malaysia.

Our sea, which is almost twice as large as our landmass, provides a critical life-support system for the entire nation. It contributes about 40% to Malaysia’s GDP.

Every drop of oil and gas we have comes from the sea.

The sea and the airspace above it connect Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah and Sarawak.

Our nation needs a strong navy and air force to keep our ocean and airspace safe, and our territories secure.

For years, the RMN’s limited budget allocation has curtailed its ability to effectively defend Malaysia’s vast maritime space from multiple security challenges let alone provide a minimum credible deterrence against potential threats in the South China Sea.

Under the existing constraints, the RMN has identified the Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 as the most critical and pressing asset to be acquired.

Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said these assets are different from the previous batch “as they are equipped with a weapons system that will be able to bridge the gap in our current combat capabilities”, adding that such an approach “is needed as a short-term solution given geostrategic developments in the region, especially issues involving the South China Sea”.

In a public statement last week, the RMN Western Fleet Command Headquarters echoed and emphasised the urgency of acquiring LMS Batch 2 as “the increasing operational requirements that are becoming more urgent to face the regional security landscape” have changed dramatically.

Apart from the RMN, our veterans, numbering close to 400,000, have also been short-changed.

In a viral video on social media, an upset veteran claimed wild tigers and elephants got better treatment from the government in Budget 2023.

Also incredibly deserving of our care and attention are our soldiers.

Many have been killed and maimed, and many survivors and their families live in poverty.

Belittling their sacrifices and depriving them of the tools of their trade will undermine their professionalism.

Politicians should never take the military for granted.

