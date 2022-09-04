Royal pardon will make mockery of system

THE Federal Court’s decision on a former prime minister’s final appeal last Tuesday was not only welcomed by the majority of Malaysians but also gave some solace to Malaysia’s image internationally.

The judiciary has come out shining, from the High Court, the Appeals Court to the Federal Court, not forgetting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s thorough investigative procedures and the Attorney Generals Chambers’ professional deliberations and conclusions on this exceptional and high-profile case.

Today, there is talk about a royal pardon. If this happens any time soon, it will not only make a mockery of our judicial system but Malaysia will be laughed at and ridiculed internationally. This extraordinary and unparalleled case is not restricted to Malaysia.

It has international implications due to its accomplices’ fraudulent financial activities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore and even Hong Kong.

A pardon in this instance will not be a normal one. This case is unique, unprecedented and extremely serious because billions of dollars were embezzled. Hence, it is watched and followed internationally.

A pardon may negate everything the people voted for. I feel the people’s hopes and desires should not be cast aside casually.

Rear Admiral Tan Sri K. Thanabalasingam (Retired)

Kuala Lumpur