Rush to educate young voters

THE euphoria of Parliament unanimously passing the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019 to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 is now being replaced by the realisation that youths fresh out of school may not after all be informed about the responsibilities of voters. Thus, the need to educate them.

Suggestions are pouring in to include knowledge of political system, the workings of Parliament and the constitution in the curriculum. One analyst says students should touch on politics as early as 13 so that by 18 they would be informed voters.

Others want them to be taught to become rational thinking individuals by the time they are 18, hoping that they by then would have the maturity of a rational adult. It would be spurious to expect them to be such as they are at the stage of adolescence in which degrees of irrationality and other social and even sexual distractions feature prominently in their behavioral pattern.

The Election Commission plans to suggest to the education minister to incorporate a teaching module on voters’ education .

Education Minister Dr Mazlee Malik has cautioned that the school is not a place of politics and only basic knowledge of the constitution and responsibility of citizens are broached.

The rush to fulfil this item in the manifesto sidesteps the need to gather data on the mental age of the 18 years and merely assuming that chronological is equivalent to mental age. Such a situation reflects the absence of proper strategic planning. Now the authorities need to spend time, money and energy to equip the 18-year-olds with the required knowledge.

It would be best to allow the students to develop the educational skills and knowledge that would nurture rational and logical thinking instead of using them to realise a political manifesto.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin

Centre for Policy Research and International Studies

Universiti Sains Malaysia