Safe ways available to extend sitting

PARLIAMENT is one of the most important institutions in Malaysia as it is a legislative authority for the federation and it enacts laws to be enforced nationwide. In addition to that, Parliament also has the role of passing federal laws, making amendments to existing federal laws, examining the government’s policies, approving government’s expenditures and approving new taxes.

The two keys points here that are supposed to be addressed during this crisis is the approval of government’s expenditure and examination of government policies. The Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package announced by the prime minister was approved without a debate or approval in Parliament.

Government policies during this pandemic are not clear and a little all over the place because there has not been substantial discussion.

This would not be the case if Parliament was in session as debates in Parliament would steer substantial discussions and direction in terms of policymaking especially taking into account suggestions from all sides of the political spectrum including concerns on the ground.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was cited saying that the reasons for the one-day sitting was based on advice from the Ministry of Health, which involves efforts to control and end the pandemic as well as assist the people to overcome the after-effects.

He said that the main concern of the government remained the safety of all those attending. The government is also not willing to take any risks as they are at a point of succeeding in containing the crisis.

But according to the director-general of Health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the Ministry of Health had not advised or advocated a one-day sitting.

The reasoning provided by Takiyuddin is valid but there are ways around it based on best practices.

The UK Parliament returned on April 21 using new “hybrid” and “virtual” formats using the Zoom video conference platform. The “hybrid format means that a mix of members in the chamber and others participating by video conference and the “virtual” means that all members will participate by video conference.

In addition to the parliamentary debates, Dominic Raab, the UK foreign secretary, who was standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson, also hosted the first virtual prime minister’s question time on April 22. Additionally, the UK parlimentary select committee also held their evidence session remotely.

In New Zealand, parliament adjourned as usual for the duration of the four-week lockdown as staff and committees worked remotely. Parliament did meet physically on March 25 with a minimum number of MPs in attendance to receive and debate on a formal epidemic notice from Prime Minister Jacinta Arden.

At the debate, MPs agreed to establish an Epidemic Response Committee, which would allow both government and opposition MPs to scrutinise government actions and pass a bill in allowing the government to access the funding it needs to contain the crisis as well as agreeing to adjourn parliament physically until the crisis reaches its conclusion.

The wider voting mechanism would only be in committees, where each member would cast an individual voice vote remotely.

Zoom was used for remote meetings and SharePoint as well as Objective, which is an in-house document management software, was used for committee documents. This means that all documents are held and managed on internal servers.

Similar to the UK, New Zealand’s parliamentary select committees would meet remotely using video-conferencing or teleconferencing as this would allow witnesses and submitters to provide evidence this way.

In the Maldives, despite measures that restrict travel and non-essential outings, its parliament continued with its session via Microsoft Teams, with members remotely joining the parliamentary sessions from their homes.

The first online sitting was held on March 30. The MPs debated a motion on a proposed financial support programme as the country prepares for the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trinidad and Tobago is another country worth mentioning as business in parliament was conducted as usual but with new seating arrangements.

Some MPs will be seated in the chambers while others will be seated in designated meeting rooms throughout the Parliament complex.

These meeting rooms would have television screens for MPs to view the proceedings.

If there is a need to vote on a legislation, MPs who are not seated in the chamber would be allowed a few minutes to get to the chamber where they will cast their vote and then return to their rooms.

Indeed many countries have found a solution to the problem to make sure that parliament reconvenes despite the many challenges.

They have worked up a credible and substantive solution to make sure that laws are debated and passed in the right way through parliament.

Aaron Denison Deivasagayam is a Monbukagakusho: MEXT Postgraduate (PhD) Scholarship Recipient 2020 at the Graduate School for International Development and Cooperation (Humanities and Social Science) in Hiroshima University.