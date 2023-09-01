IT seems that more and more Malaysians are living in fear due to the increasing threat of floods and landslides. Housing areas which were previously flood free have now become flood prone. Places for family holidaying – the beautiful hill slopes and river banks for outdoor activities – are no longer deemed safe.

People have become anxious by the disasters that have been happening. Shocking images of affected areas have been reported in the media and shared on social network almost instantly. For example, following the Batang Kali landslide, I received at least two video clips of several other landslides in the country, thus creating another wave of fear for the public, albeit, there were no reported casualties. We are not immune to disasters.

Most of us have the perception that anything to do with natural disaster risk mitigation and reduction are solely the responsibility of the authorities. I disagree. When it comes to health and safety, we as individuals must embrace the belief that “safety is everyone’s responsibility”.

Everyone must take safety seriously or everyone will be at risk.

The NGO that I am in (Alliance for a Safety Community), which promotes and realises safety as our way of life, recently attended a dialogue session organised by Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency). The agency is increasing focus on emergency preparedness. In this regard, it is setting up a network of NGOs called “Rakan Nadma” to leverage on the strength of these organisations to go beyond, not only response and rescue, but also in reaching out to the community to raise awareness, and learn the importance of preparedness in disaster risk reduction.

Nadma is advocating that safety is everyone’s responsibility. The rakyat has a role to play in making the country a safer place. As an individual, how can we play a role in safeguarding our lives and those of our loved ones in the face of a potential disaster?

Just a week before the landslide incident, a few of my friends with our families were discussing and planning a getaway at a highland resort. The plan was, however, halted by the “heads” of the house (our wives) after they unanimously decided it unwise to take the risk during the rainy season to drive through winding hill slopes. In hindsight now, my friends and I salute the wisdom of the women for making the safe choice by factoring the seasonal risk. The quality of our life was not compromised either because we always have the option to visit this place another time or choose another place.

In a short video clip produced by Channel NewsAsia titled “Batang Kali landslide – the tragedy unfolded near Genting Highland”, one survivor reportedly said: “We felt the tents becoming unstable and soil was falling around us. Luckily, I was able to leave the tent and go to some place safer.” I must applaud her for her alertness on the first sign of being exposed to risk, and was able to make a quick decision that eventually saved her life and those of her loved ones.

To be in a position of making safe choices related to landslides, we rely on knowledge and information, such as early warning systems to avoid surprises.

Approved hospitality facilities are legally bound to protect their guests from harm, which include landslides or other types of disasters, such as floods.

Guests have every right to refuse checking in or cancelling reservations if operators are non-compliant with safety rules.

In most cases, our tolerance to risk becomes higher during vacations as we are relaxed. There is an element of “tidak apa” attitude and we choose to care less about safety or assess the risks, let alone report any potential danger or safety non-compliance by operators.

When incidents happen, we point fingers at the authorities or blame mother nature. With knowledge, information and a safety mindset, we have the ability to reduce the risks of facing disasters.

My new year wish is for all Malaysians to start embracing the mindset that “safety is everyone’s responsibility”.

Chin Yew Sin is the author of “Unlocking the secret of making safe choices”.

