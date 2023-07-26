Salahuddin was a champion of the people

OUR country has lost a consistent and great champion of the people’s well-being in the form of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who passed away on Sunday.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong conveyed their condolences to Salahuddin’s family.

Malaysians were in complete shock as Salahuddin was well respected for his contributions, deeds and services to the nation, especially when they touched the hearts of the poor, fishermen, farmers and those from the B40 and M40 groups.

Earlier, Salahuddin was the agriculture and agro-based industry minister from 2018 to 2020 after the 14th general election.

Again after the 15th general election, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim appointed him the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister in the unity government.

Salahuddin had set in motion hands-on initiatives to dramatically improve the daily lives of the B40 and hardcore poor segments of Malaysia’s population.

Although his position was a political appointment, he served Malaysia as a true statesman, always putting the needs of the people as his priority.

With a degree in business administration and having served as a financial officer of MUI Bank until 1980, Salahuddin drew from a solid background in economics and finance to craft his Payung Rahmah initiatives.

These programmes were crafted to help people overcome the many challenges related to the cost of living increases in necessities and healthcare costs while recovering from Covid-19.

He worked tirelessly to stabilise prices of the many important commodities and ensure a sufficient supply of goods while also reducing the effects of inflation on consumers.

Salahuddin poured his heart and energies into the Rahmah initiatives, which were established in April via the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

On July 15, he announced the project had already assisted more than one million Malaysians, particularly those from the B40 and hardcore poor segments of society.

He also announced an initiative to cover eye care, lowering the cost of spectacles to RM50.

Another companion initiative set to launch on Aug 1 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, called Zero Healthcare, will serve the same target groups.

Other Rahmah initiatives include the well-known RM5 menu meals for delivery.

He also announced that several fast food chains have blessed the people by offering Menu Rahmah selections.

Because of Salahuddin’s direct and purposeful involvement, many different companies have hopped on the Rahmah bandwagon with their initiatives such as AirAsia, electronics and furniture retailer Courts, grocery and pharmacy stores, providing various products at discounted prices from baby clothes, school supplies, school bags and student uniforms to necessities such as cooking oil, eggs, chicken and many more.

The Payung Rahmah initiatives have been well-received and are a resounding success due to the genuine enthusiasm and personal presentations by Salahuddin.

What more of a legacy could he leave, than by serving others and making their daily lives better by seeing that their greatest needs could be met?

It is a sad time to lose a campaigner for the well-being of the poor.

Salahuddin touched the hearts of every Malaysian due to his caring attitude and humility.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban