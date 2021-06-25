Save for a rainy day

I WAS a senior hotel executive for more than two decades before I retired in 2011. When the world was hit by the first severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, our hotel occupancy dropped so suddenly that we felt helpless.

Apart from taking urgent steps to trim expenses, we were trying to attract as many local guests as possible to patronise our hotel as Europe was our major market then.

Thankfully, within several months after the outbreak, the pandemic was brought under control and foreign tourists returned quickly to fill up our hotel rooms.

But our business was hit again by the 2008 economic crisis that lasted for a longer period than the pandemic.

During this crisis, we were able to diversify our market from Europe to East Asia temporarily, so we could ride out the crisis without resorting to retrenchment.

My career journey was bumpy and it could have been easily ruined by a pandemic or economic crisis abruptly.

Therefore, when I finally retired at the age of 55, I felt blessed, and was appreciative of the stability life had offered me, especially the importance of health. For almost nine years now, I have not once failed to enjoy my morning coffee and the simple activities I do every day.

It was fortunate for me that the Covid-19 pandemic did not happen in 2003, otherwise I could have been retrenched like thousands of hotel employees across the country now.

Many of these jobless individuals have managed to eke out a living by dabbling in odd jobs, while being innovative. Those who led simple lifestyles and saved up for rainy days are able to cope, but not those addicted to the high taste of life.

Despite the uncertainties, several of my friends found it hard to adjust and a handful of them made further financial commitments not long after the virus outbreak.

Obviously, they had miscalculated the severity of the pandemic. A year after this impulsive commitment, they only see a worsening situation as daily cases surge uncontrollably. Unfortunately, their monthly instalments for the fancy cars acquired last year come due very quickly regardless of the situation.

I hope the younger generation will learn a lesson from the current pandemic. Being optimistic has its advantages but one must not be too optimistic when it comes to financial commitments.

Financial instability can be disruptive to a person’s life and his loved ones.

My family’s financial instability had caused me to drop out from school when I was just 13, and my siblings suffered the same fate even at a younger age than me. If you lead a simple life and save as much as possible for rainy days, you should be able to cope with unexpected crisis better.

A simple life will normally lead you to a healthier life because you will have more time for exercise and your family.

Teh Tiong Keng

Ipoh