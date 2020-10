WHEN crude oil is released into the sea, the lighter compound in the fuel evaporates and the surrounding air can become toxic.

Oil slicks that form on the sea surface are then carried away from the spilled site.

As the lighter components of the oil evaporate, heavy sludge forms and can be carried by the tide to the coastline.

This heavy sludge then smothers any organism it touches: corals, fish, even seabirds.

Aside from clouding the water and reducing sunlight, oil pollution also kills the zooplankton, while toxic chemicals in crude oil weaken the ability of corals to photosynthesis.

The entire reef ecosystem suffers, affecting the many species of fish, crabs, and other marine invertebrates that live in and around the coral reefs.

Blue Lagoon in Port Dickson, also called Tanjung Tuan, still has thriving coral reefs, but the question is can they continue to survive?

Port Dickson is one of the four sites in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia which have significant coral reefs. The others are Pulau Langkawi, Pulau Payar and Pulau Pangkor.

Part of Tanjung Tuan has been gazetted as a Fisheries Prohibited Area. This status could help with reef conservation.

We can play our part to save the coral reefs by refraining from throwing rubbish, stepping on corals or extracting them.

Lionel Perera

Port Dickson