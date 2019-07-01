Saving MAS takes honesty and common sense

MUCH has been shared in the media over the future of Malaysia’s flagship airline, MAS.

But no one has presented the Fish Bone Analysis where we examine man, machine, methods and materials.

While methods, machine and materials are quite consistent for all national carrier operations worldwide, we must take a honest examination of “man” which plays determinant or detrimental roles in the mix-and-match of machine, materials and methods to effect profitability and efficiency including efficacy.

Is corruption, rent seeking, profiteering, bureaucracy, patronage, nepotism and the many ills that have seeped into our labour force (ie business practices) in Malaysia the root of the predicament for MAS accumulated over the decades?

If we do not have the honest courage to get an independent risk management specialist, human capital expert and forensic know-how to present the hidden truths, we may end up losing our national badge in the sky, permanently.

Let us face the truth. MAS did have an illustrious history when many operators marvelled at us.

So if we are thinking of dumping MAS today, it is the “man” factor that is diseased.

Why are our political masters not willing to address this instead of selling or doing bailouts?

If every employee including top management and board members can stand tall with integrity, right motivation and make sacrifices, MAS will rebound.

But when we let common sense and honesty to take flight, we are doomed with a plunging national carrier.

J. D. Lovrenciear