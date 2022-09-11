Say no to discrimination

YET again, this year we saw plenty of Merdeka advertisements that got us hitched on the illusion that we are doing quite well on the racial unity front.

It is more of a convention, or should I say an eye-wash, as I see it when the three major races are portrayed and depicted brazenly in the advertisements.

My cynicism is that it starts and ends in the advertisements, with the reality having diverged too far off.

It does not take an intellectual to remind us that unity is the only basis on which Malaysia can thrive and we did have decades of prosperity where we shared and celebrated our diversity.

However, the truth is we are in an existential crisis, with at least one political party and a few politicians who have been incessant in their hate propaganda to seek self-gratification and political mileage.

All others who watch and don’t do anything about it are partners in the crime of hate.

No doubt, the majority of the population is moderate in its view about the discriminating factors but they don’t make up the numbers in the political circle.

Race, religion and ethnicity have been a point of contention and the cause of war and human genocide worldwide.

Having said that, in our country is inclusivity real or is it mere rhetoric being played up just for occasions to beautify rather than to imbue the true meaning of multi-racialism?

The answer is not a difficult one as it is as glaring as day and night.

How do we stop this cancerous notion at the root so that Malaysians can continue to live and let live and stay united in diversity?

Being different should not be a reason for one to claim superiority over the other.

We have to accept that variety adds colour and vibrancy to our lives, it would be a pretty narrative which we once were, much to the awe of other world leaders.

The threat seems to be looming. The mistaken belief that other races are the cause of one race’s deficiencies is festering and although there is no basis to this claim, as promulgated by eminent scholars in the country, it seems to be an easy topic for politicians.

At the drop of a hat, the blame game circulates and, not surprisingly, netizens of all races have been coming out in full force condemning such blatant accusations.

This Merdeka, my wish is for a clean-up of the entire decadence in government, where the takers and givers are given their dues. The hate speeches should receive their ugly dues promptly.

We need to do this now as leaving even one bad apple behind will create a stench, which we will have bigger trouble cleaning up.

In China, blatant genocide against the Uighurs is unravelling and the United Nations report on human rights has not done justice to the people who are facing torture in unthinkable measures.

More than a million Uighurs and members of mainly Muslim ethnic minority groups have been arbitrarily imprisoned, deprived of their physical liberty and subjected to forced sterilisation, coerced abortions and rape.

Beijing’s repressive policies in northwest China also included “draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement”, said the report which was released in 2021.

China is a good example of a bad infliction against humanity.

Discrimination has been in existence from the time the human race existed no doubt.

However, we as the same human race can stand up to oppose and willfully criminalise the practice.

Together, we can take great strides for the good of the people.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com