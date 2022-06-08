School counsellors must be professionally trained

THE article “Trained staff needed to impart sexual health awareness” (June 3, theSun) validates the reasoned view of Federation of Reproductive Health Associations Malaysia chairman Dr Dinesh Mahalingam that teachers may not have the knowledge or skills to approach topics involving adolescent students.

Simply put, it is “horses for courses”. In this challenging education environment, teachers have more than enough on their plates, than to counsel students.

However, trained counsellors or staff have undergone specialised studies and training, and are best placed to raise awareness of the many key sex health issues, including sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

In other countries, including Australia, counsellors are required to have at least a counselling diploma qualification for entry level school counseling positions. To be registered as a fully qualified counsellor in schools or workplace, staff need to complete a tertiary level in Bachelor of Counselling, and must be equipped with practical training.

Counselling graduates are properly trained, and have the skills and competency to deliver a range of counselling programmes that can guide students on important emotional, social and sexual health-related issues.

Research has found that students trust specialist counsellors as they are reliable in delivering information about sexual issues, including giving sound advice. As such, students are able to make good reasoned choices.

Sze Loong Ngeow

Kajang