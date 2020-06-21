Seafarers suffering in silence

NOW that the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be manageable and routine daily activities are returning to a “new-normal”, a critical group of workers, unfortunately, is still facing undue distress.

These are the global seafarers serving on board merchant ships – cargo vessels, cruise liners, offshore support vessels, ferries, dredgers and the like – that trade internationally and ensure the lifeline supplying essential necessities and services are uninterrupted.

They are the “fifth emergency service alongside police, armed forces, medical and fire services”, says Natalie Shaw, director of employment affairs, International Chamber of Shipping.

Many seafarers are unable to leave their ships upon completion of contractual tour of duty due to over cautious nations refusing issuance of transit visas or internal agencies imposing ludicrous diktats, such as insisting that seafarers be “quarantined on board the vessel for at least 14 days” before being permitted to disembark and return to their home country, despite taking the appropriate medical tests.

Conversely, those intending to begin their tour of duty are barred by some countries from entry to join ships, despite having undertaken similar medical tests in their country of origin and found negative.

Such an attitude by these nations and agencies disavow the fact that seafarers are key workers as enunciated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to be its theme for 2020’s “Day of the Seafarer” to be celebrated globally on June 25 every year.

Appeals for special arrangements to be crafted to facilitate safe hassle-free movement of these key workers have been made by the International Transport Workers Federation and similarly concerned international seafarers’ organisations and shipowners associations but many nations are not conceding.

Such an attitude is causing undue mental stress upon those who are stuck on board ships and financial distress to those hoping to join ships and earn a living to care for their families.

I sincerely appeal to these nations, including Malaysia (and its relevant agencies) to please consider the plight of these seafarers who are suffering in silence.

The affected seafarers are wondering how those who have sacrificed so much during the early days of the pandemic are still being indirectly penalised due to bureaucratic processes and rigid, uncaring procedures towards their international mobility.

Capt Abdul Aziz Abdullah

Shah Alam