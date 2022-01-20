Set up disaster relief fund to help community

CLIMATE change will wreak havoc worldwide as the earth’s fragile ecosystem is being continuously damaged.

Malaysia, with its equatorial climate, will be one of the worst affected. There is no way to stop the large rivers in Pahang, Kelantan, Perak or Johor from overflowing during torrential rains.

People have learned to live with the yearly floods in these states. However, in the last few decades, logging and clearing of large areas of forest in various parts of the country have led to a paradigm shift in the occurrence of floods and the damage they cause. The only way to overcome floods will be to drastically reduce logging activities in these states and relocate people to higher ground.

Retention ponds are also one way of reducing the impact of floods. Speedy reforestation of logged areas should be seriously undertaken. Part of timber concession fees can be used for reforestation.

The government should also look into the possibility of building barrages across rivers to hold water and silt back. Small retention dams can also be built across some rivers.

In urbanised areas such as Selangor or Kuala Lumpur the most effective way to stop the incessant annual flooding is to ensure that every housing or industrial estate has retention ponds to contain the runoff from heavy rains.

The terrain of the Klang Valley is generally flat, and rivers will overflow when the water volume increases with downpours. The only way is to reduce the runoff leading to the rivers. Alternatively, recreational lakes can be created in housing areas to manage the water runoff.

The retention ponds should be properly maintained by the local authorities. Garbage and silt must be regularly cleared. Every residential area, whether on higher ground or otherwise, should have retention ponds.

The Sri Muda residential area would not have been badly affected by the floods if the nearby housing estates had retention ponds

and lakes.

Flash floods also occur due to clogged drains. There should be sufficient manpower and resources to ensure drains are cleared regularly.

There should also be more efforts undertaken by state governments to recycle waste, to avoid it ending up in drains and ponds. Selangor has to take the lead and undertake various measures, programmes and initiatives befitting a developed state.

The government also needs to consider setting up a natural disaster/flood relief fund to safeguard the public in case of any disaster, the damage and destruction of which can run into millions, not to mention the loss of lives as happened in Sri Muda.

Repairing the infrastructure of the affected areas can also cost the state and federal governments hundreds of millions of ringgit. A portion of the budget needs to be set aside for natural disasters as the deadly effects of climate change are a dreadful reality.

Southeast Asia is perhaps one of the most volatile in the region and is prone to natural disasters like volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, typhoons, earthquakes, haze, fires, floods, droughts and heatwaves. These will have grave repercussions for Malaysia as can be seen by the after-effects of the recent Rai super typhoon that ravaged the Philippines.

Worldwide, billions of dollars, which could be used for socio-economic development, are now being spent to repair the damage

and destruction caused by natural disasters, mainly triggered by climate change.

V. Thomas