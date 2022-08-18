Set up RCI to investigate littoral ship scandal

THE government should set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to analyse and investigate the scandal involving six littoral combat ships (LCS), which should have been delivered to the Navy.

The LCS scandal has been in the spotlight lately as it involves former leaders of the country and a lot of money. The project is the largest procurement in the history of our Defence Ministry undertaken in 2013, at a total cost of RM9 billion, with six vessels expected to be built and delivered to the Navy by the end of 2023.

In its Aug 4 report to Parliament, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said it found that the Defence Ministry had overspent some RM1.4 billion on the project and used RM400 million of the government allocation to settle other old debts.

PAC also noted that not a single ship had been completed by the company awarded the contract through direct negotiations – Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Boustead Holdings Bhd. It proposed that the government declassify the reports for public scrutiny. It also urged the ministry to provide it with a progress report every three months until the completion of the project.

PAC further suggested the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission initiate prosecution against those involved.

The government cannot afford to remain silent. The people deserve to know the truth. An RCI will unravel all issues relating to the case. The RCI should comprise experts, who are independent, knowledgeable and have the experience in investigating issues pertaining to the case. The results of the RCI should be published, and include suggestions or recommendations for consideration to be taken by the relevant authorities and agencies.

Setting up an RCI will increase public confidence and trust in the government on their commitment to combat corruption in the country.

Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow

Faculty of Syariah and Laws

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia