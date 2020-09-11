Set up RCI to probe water pollution

A ROYAL Commission of Inquiry (RCI) should be set up to investigate all issues pertaining to our water resources.

Every year, Malaysians have to endure water pollution and water supply disruptions. Water is the most precious commodity on earth and some societies are willing to go to war over water resources.

Having an RCI will also give the issue a sense of urgency and strengthen the confidence of the public towards the government.

In Malaysia, RCI is regulated under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

Section 2 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) also clearly stipulates that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may, where it appears to him to be expedient so to do, issue a Commission appointing one or more Commissioners and authorising the Commissioners to enquire into (a) the conduct of any federal officer; (b) the conduct or management of any department of the public service of Malaysia; (c) the conduct or management of any public institution which is not solely maintained by state funds; or (d) any other matter in which an enquiry would, in the opinion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, be for the “public welfare”.

The term “public welfare” is very wide and can include the issue of water pollution and disruption.

The RCI findings are often published in a report and include many suggestions or recommendations for relevant authorities to make the necessary improvements.

Setting up an RCI is not something new in our country as we have done it many times in the past.

Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow

Senior lecturer

Faculty of Syariah & Law

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia