Setting up a committee, think again

THE government is fond of creating committees or panels (labelled as “high-level”, “high-powered”, “special”, etc) to investigate matters when the circumstances arise.

The establishment of the committee gives the impression that the problem will be addressed and people can be assured that corrective action will be taken. More often than not, that will be the last time we hear of the committee.

Uppermost on my mind is the effectiveness of such committees and the resources spent.

Research shows that officials are now overwhelmed by meetings – whether formal or informal. Meetings have now significantly increased in length and frequency compared to three decades ago.

Given that the committee is high-level, heads of departments be they director-generals, secretary-generals, vice-chancellors, etc will be invited. Their hands are already full taking charge of departmental affairs and attending regular internal and regular outside meetings.

Time is a zero-sum game. Every minute the head of department spends in a non-productive meeting eats into time for departmental work that’s essential in moving forward.

I’m not suggesting that heads of departments do not attend high-level meetings but that the organisation and leadership of such meetings should be managed well for impactful outcomes.

Undoubtedly some meetings are “necessary evils”. But meetings need to be chaired by capable persons. The calibre and effectiveness of the chairman is crucial and will determine the outcome, deliverables and productivity.

The chairman has to be well-versed with the subject matter and not leave everything to his or her officials.

And time management is of paramount importance. Chairmen should try holding meetings standing up and see how quickly the meeting will end.

There should never be open-ended meetings. Notice should be given that the meetings should be held for a specific period – one or two hours. Open-ended meetings often lead to lengthy meetings.

Meetings have to start on time. The chairman has to keep tabs on time and the progress of the meeting. He has to be sensitive to cues such as when those present fiddle about instead of taking part in the discussion.

An effective chairman also interjects when anyone steers away from the subject matter.

And finally a good chairman is one who summarises the outcome of the meeting and the decisions reached.

Hopefully, the government will review the culture of hurriedly establishing new high-level committees to address problems. Please find a better way.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur