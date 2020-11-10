KAMALA HARRIS (pix) has become the next vice-president of the United States, shattering racial and gender barriers in American politics, at the end of a bruising presidential race that further exposed the nation’s stark political divisions.

This sends a message about what kind of a world we live in today where interracial democracy represents people, men and women, from all over the globe.

I believe this is a good thing for American democracy.

And for me personally, it gives blacks a sense of national belonging that may not have been there before.

It is a jubilant moment for many women across the country, but most notably for black female activists who have been long time party stalwarts, in a time where the contributions of black women have often been overlooked and taken for granted.

Harris’s ascension is a game changer.

Her win is going to change what we think of leadership.

The younger generation will know the possibilities that exist for political leadership in future.

Harris will be a prominent face for a generation of children who are a growing political force in their own right.

R. Murali Rajaratenam

Senior lecturer

Faculty of University Foundation Studies

HELP Matriculation Centre