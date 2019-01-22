Should dashboard cameras be compulsory?

I REFER to the tragic Penang Bridge incident where dashboard cameras assisted in reconstructing the crash.

Should dashboard (and rear) cameras be made compulsory for cars? What are the pros and cons?

The downside is that there is added cost but those who can afford cars should be able to afford this as well.

Provided the cameras are of standard quality, can the footage be used in a court of law? This should be studied before any regulation.

The most important benefit is that the cameras will be “universal eyes” for enforcement.

It might change the way people drive. If a person commits an error on the road which results in a crash, the police will have easy access to some solid evidence.

Let us look at this intervention from all angles before we decide.

Prof Dr Krishnan Rajam

Penang