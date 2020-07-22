Show mural vandals no mercy

LET us with speed act against the vandals who damaged a public drawing of our leaders including our beloved King.

Offensive words were written on the portraits of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in Taman Cahaya Alam, Shah Alam.

Such vandalism is not only bad in spirit but in my view criminal.

How can they do this ?

Let us get to them.

These mural vandals must pay for it.

It is disloyalty to King and Country, and against the pillars of Rukunegara.

It is vandalism of the highest order.

It is blatant disrespect for our leaders in the portraits.

We must nip these acts in the bud.

I am horrified that two grown women took part in this misdeed.

If this was an act by delinquents, maybe we could say this is a silly act by kids, or plain foolhardy childish behaviour, although it is still wrong.

Enough is enough – we must act against these mischief makers.

Show no mercy.

Give them appropriate sentences to teach them a lesson in that the public does not condone such acts of mischief.

Malaysians are angry and this wrong has to be put right.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban