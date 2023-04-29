Show support for Zoo Negara

DURING the Raya holidays, I decided to go to Zoo Negara by public transport from Seremban.

I took the KTM Komuter from Seremban to KL Sentral.

From there, I took the Kelana Jaya LRT line to Wangsa Maju station. It took me about 30 minutes.

At the Wangsa Maju LRT station, I took the Rapid KL bus No 253 and was pleasantly dropped at the Zoo Negara entrance. The bus trip was less than 20 minutes.

As anticipated, the car park at Entrance A and Entrance B were full and cars were being redirected to other parking spots.

I headed to the ticketing counter and there was a long queue.

Those who had booked tickets online were directed to special counters and there was no queue.

As a senior citizen, I was charged RM23. Adult tickets cost RM45 for Malaysians.

At the ticketing counter, there was this yellow signboard which caught my attention.

Firstly, the two sentences on the board are grammatically wrong, “This Is Drug-Free Area – Should Drugs Is Found”.

The correct sentence should be “This Is A Drug-Free Area. If Caught In Possession Of Drugs, You Will Be Prosecuted”.

Secondly, I do not understand why this notice has to be put up at the zoo.

It is a rather odd signage to be placed at such a venue.

I spent about three to four hours at the zoo and was excited and thrilled with the animals and the vast expanse of the area.

Watching the huge storks and pink flamingos fly freely around the lake area and rest on trees along the walking path was captivating.

The pandas were a hit with the crowd in their air-conditioned enclosure.

The last time I came was about 10 years ago and we had to pay separate charges to see the pandas. It was an optional tour.

This time the ticket was inclusive and everyone was allowed to see the pandas.

Some of the animals looked malnourished.

The lions, tigers and cheetahs, especially the white tiger, were pacing up and down in their enclosures looking rather undernourished.

Zoo Negara was badly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was no money to buy food for the animals due to the lack of ticket sales further exacerbated by the movement control order at the time.

Fortunately, the government helped Zoo Negara with its funding for sustenance and maintenance.

Post-Covid, we need to support Zoo Negara.

Banks and financial corporations should sponsor and adopt animals in the zoo as part of their social and welfare commitment.

Primary and secondary schools should organise trips to Zoo Negara as an educational experience.

They can learn much information from the bilingual signages at each enclosure of the animals.

There are also discounts for group tours.

There is an ongoing promotion for those celebrating birthdays to get free tickets during the month of their birthday.

Zoo Negara is a convenient place for senior citizens and physically challenged people who rely on wheelchairs, as there are ramps and user-friendly washrooms.

There are enough benches and seats all around the zoo area.

There are many food stalls and cafeterias in the zoo.

You can bring your own pre-packed food and drinks and have a picnic there as well.

Zoo Negara is a wonderful place to spend a whole day with your family and loved ones.

When was the last time you visited Zoo Negara?

Let us support our national zoo by visiting it.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban