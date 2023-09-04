Simple secret to propel your business

WHAT is the most important thing about business? Marketing.

The most popular marketing tool is advertisements, but marketing is expensive and does not always produce the desired results.

It is not just advertisements, it is the communication to your potential and existing clients that hold the key to prospering your business.

Communication takes different forms – advertisements, leaflets and booklets, video, audio, emails, social media, etc. Whatever form it may take, they all have one thing in common – copywriting. Yet, is the least used tool in business and, hence, your simple business secret.

What is copywriting?

Copywriting is the process of writing persuasive marketing and promotional materials that motivate people to take an action you desire, such as make a purchase, click on a link or schedule a consultation.

Basically, copywriting is about:

-> Making your potential or existing clients to want to engage with you;

-> Generously give something valuable for them to sign up with you; and

-> Get them to want to buy from you because of the benefits they enjoy.

Good copywriting will enable you to establish your brand, communicate your marketing message, attract attention and build relationships.

Copywriting is used in:

-> Advertisements

-> Website pages

-> Brochures

-> Landing pages

-> Product pages

-> Videos

-> Audios

Copywriting should not be confused with the word “copyright”. This refers to the exclusive legal right to reproduce or sell someone’s work, such as books, music or artistic items. The purpose of a copyright is to protect that original material and prevent its illegal use. Copyright is designated with the symbol ©.

Why copywriting?

It is critical to your business success because it communicates convincingly to your clients to boost sales and increase your profits.

Slogans or taglines are excellent examples of great copywriting:

-> AirAsia: Now Everyone Can fly

-> Malaysia Tourism: Truly Asia

-> Mr. DIY: Always Low Prices

-> RHB Bank: Together We Progress

-> Nike: Just Do It!

-> Martin Luther King: I have a Dream

-> Apple: Think Different

Professional copywriters can create excellent copy for visitor retention, attracting search engine traffic and improving your ranking.

The objective of copywriting is to draw and convince readers to do business with you. Therefore, your content needs to reach out to your target audience so that you can connect emotionally with them and prove that they need what you offer. The headline is the most important sentence in copywriting.

Importance of copywriting in digital marketing

Digital marketing is gaining popularity daily, and copywriting is a vital part of it. Websites, social media platforms, advertisements and brochures all use copywriting to persuade their target audience to take action.

A good digital copywriter can address the wants and needs of your audience and sell your services for you.

Here are three key reasons why you should engage a copywriter to bring your business to greater heights.

1. Excellent copy leaves the audience wanting more and curious as to how your business can benefit them.

2. It makes your brand stand out from the competition.

3. Copywriting saves you money because marketing and copywriting go hand-in-hand.

These compelling reasons make copywriting one of the most cost-effective ways to advertise and market your brand. Good copywriting can do the work of 100 salespersons or more.

Digital copywriters focus on online content, such as website landing page copy, blog and article writing, crafting compelling social media posts and writing emails.

Copywriting is probably the lowest hanging fruits for your marketing. It offers you a fast, measurable and affordable tool for your marketing.

Dr Yew Kam Keong, PhD, Chief Mind Unzipper Mindbloom Consulting. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com