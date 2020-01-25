Singapore refutes LFL’s claims on executions

WE refer to your story “Stop barbaric executions in Changi, Singapore urged” (16 Jan), on the statement by Lawyers for Liberty (LFL), claiming Singapore’s prison authority practises “brutal and unlawful hanging methods”.

2 LFL’s statement contains falsehoods. It is the latest in a series of sensational and untrue stories published by LFL, calculated to seek attention and pressure the Singapore Govenrment to exempt convicted Malaysian drug traffickers from the death penalty.

3 Singapore’d Ministry of Home Affairs has since issued Correction Direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, refuting these baseless allegations of unlawful methods of judicial execution. These clarifications can be found at https://www.gov.sg/article/factually-clarifications-on-falsehoods-posted-by-lawyers-for-liberty. Four entities in Singapore and Malaysia, including LFL, have been directed to carry a link to this clarification alongside their posts on LFL’s statements.

4 It is unfortunate that you republished LFL’s false allegations, without verifying the truth of an obviously sensationalist account.

5 Capital punishment is an issue that every country has the sovereign right to decide for itself, in accordance with its own circumstances and its obligations under international law. Singapore respects the sovereign right of other countries, including Malaysia, to determine their own legal systems, and expects the same in return.

Yours sincerely

VANU GOPALA MENON

HIGH COMMMISSIONER