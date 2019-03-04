WE should worry that Acting BN chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan actually thanked former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for helping them gain victory in Semenyih.

To think that the leader of the opposition block could even use and then thank him for his help speaks volumes about the lack of principles, ethics and, most importantly, the leadership in the country.

It is alright for the hoi polloi to suck up to ‘bossku’ based on their perceptions.

However, for leaders like Mohamad Hasan to do so is a brazen abandonment of any principles.

I do hope he spares a thought for his country and realises that he shall reap what he sows.

The Semenyih results, like the freedom Najib enjoys, is a stark reminder of how we are slipping as a nation.

Maniam Sankar

Kuala Lumpur