Smokers can adapt and move on

I READ with amusement “Confessions of a smoker” (On the Other Hand, Jan 15). First, I am not a smoker. Whether use of IQOS with its “heat not burn” feature is somewhat a new smoking trend or a continuation of smoking behaviour is not for me to judge.

However, it is good that the writer pointed out the issue of littering. Smokers just need to be mindful of the cleaners’ task to make sure that the surrounding is well kept. It’ll be better if smokers keep the used stix in a container and take it away to be disposed properly. The Japanese collect their rubbish and it will be good if smokers take that step.

I agree that smokers should congregate to puff cigarettes and I suggest that such places are located at a distance because this will increase the steps smokers need to take to reach smoking areas.

Walking more will help reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and cardiac diseases related to smoking. It can also fill up the lungs with oxygen before carbon monoxide is given the chance to take over.

Business and marketing is not my forte but do smokers make up the majority customers in our eateries? Would it be better to welcome the many potential customers who are non-smokers to fill up the space in restaurants rather than cater to the few who probably smoke more than eat or drink.

We should eat more at home. Diners should stay together until the end, and by this I mean till the table is cleaned and the dishes are washed.

Delaying the urge to smoke is part of the attempt to stop smoking.

My last comment is about social adaptability. Being socially adaptable can go a long way in personal and professional development. This can help deliver the Malaysia Baru that we all envisage. Smokers can contribute to this by being adaptable to new social circles and conditions, and this include mingling and socialising with non-smokers.

Doctor

Kuala Lumpur