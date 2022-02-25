So, where do you get your protein?

WE have been eating meats; beef, mutton, lamb, chicken, duck and seafood from as young as we can remember.

It was our way of life. It was our culture. It was the norm.

We would often sing Old McDonald Had a Farm and imitate all the funny farm animal sounds.

Most children’s storybooks would always show them as cute and adorable animals but, we never saw how those farm animals would eventually end up on our dining tables. It was the norm.

As we grew older, we somewhat understood this process and accepted it as a normal cycle of life. Everybody eats them.

Even all our science books would say that we rear farm animals for food.

A typical photo of food would always have animal parts on it. It was the norm.

So why do we eat animals? For protein. Everybody knows that. It was the norm.

Protein is in our muscles, bones, skin, hair and almost every part of our body.

Protein is the building block for our cells and is needed for important functions, including our hormones, cell repair, immunity and even the haemoglobin that carries oxygen around our body.

Protein is made up of long chains of amino acids. There are 20 amino acids, but there are nine essential amino acids that our body cannot synthesise and we need to get these from food.

We learned that animal protein has all the essential amino acids and it was the superior source of protein.

We learned that other sources were inferior, that they were “incomplete”.

We can just Google “Best Foods for Protein” and we will get a whole list of animal sources. It is the norm.

So when did we start to challenge this norm?

What if you found out that you can get all the protein you needed from plant-based sources instead?

What if you found out that the animals you ate got their protein from plants too?

Would we still need to eat animals then?

Would we be able to skip the “middleman” and get protein directly from the main source – plants?

So this was what happened to us about eight years ago.

We began to question and seek answers to the norm, and we started to connect the dots.

Among the first questions we asked ourselves were, “Where do vegetarians get their protein and do they have any protein deficiency?”

We were not familiar with vegetarianism because it was not in our culture.

We only understood it as religious practices among certain societies.

Vegetarians have lived their lives without any animal meat for centuries, and the strict vegetarians even avoided all animal by-products like dairy.

So, did the vegetarians or vegans, or plant-based eaters, get enough protein compared with the omnivores, like us?

Protein is a macronutrient, which means we need to get a lot of it for our daily body function, right? Or so we thought. But how much do we actually need?

According to the Health Ministry’s recommended nutrient intake (RNI) report in 2017, the RNI of protein for Malaysian adults (aged 19-59) was 61g to 62g/day for men and 52g to 53g/day for women.

Whereas, for senior adults (60 years and above), the RNI was 58g/day for men and 50g/day for women.

So we did some calculations on our typical animal-based protein meals, if we were eating two eggs and toast for breakfast (or a nasi lemak with eggs), a yellow stripe scad ikan selar (200g) nasi campur for lunch, and a chicken breast tandoori (200g) with naan bread for dinner we would have already consumed about 80.2g (13g + 30.6g + 36.6g) of protein.

And that was not inclusive of all the other sources of protein from grains, vegetables and fruits that we consumed with the meals and snacks as well.

So what is the effect of too much protein daily?

We thought protein was a superior fuel for our bodies and much better than the “evil” carbohydrates and fats, especially for losing weight.

We thought that more protein was a good thing, and that our bodies needed it.

According to the esteemed Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a global organisation of medical professionals, “Contrary to the information on fad diets currently promoted by some popular books, a diet that is high in protein can actually contribute to disease and other health problems. Among these include osteoporosis, cancer, impaired kidney function, heart disease, weight loss sabotage and premature death.”

Specifically to note, “the greater cause of these concerns is the higher intake of animal-based proteins, which is naturally packaged with high dietary cholesterol and saturated fats.”

Wait, what ‘Protein Package?’

So, when we eat foods for protein, we also eat everything that comes alongside it: the animal sources of protein would have saturated fats, sodium and cholesterol (all factors that we need to consume less of), while plant-based sources of protein have the fibres and virtually no saturated fats or cholesterol. (Fibre. That’s a whole different topic but if eating plant protein helps us to increase our dietary fibre intake, then that itself is already a win.)

According to Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, “Available evidence indicates that it is the source of protein, the protein package, rather than the amount of protein, that is likely to make a difference for our health.”

This new information challenged our perception about protein.

We had to unlearn and relearn about plant-based sources of protein and the protein package.

It seems that there are many myths about protein that have been debunked even from years ago.

So, where do you get your protein?

We consulted with Dr Vythilingam Palaniandy Pillai, a practising doctor in Kuala Lumpur since 1980 and past president of the Malaysian Vegetarian Society.

“The non-vegetarians are sceptical if there is enough protein in a vegan diet and I always assure them that sufficient protein comes from tofu, beans, lentils and pulses. My advice to my patients is that too much protein coming from meat is harmful for our body in the long run.”

Vythi also echoed what we had read from PCRM too, “It is easy to get all the protein you need without eating meat, dairy, or eggs.”

We further consulted with Oo Yi Qian, a nutritionist from the Plant-Based Health Alliance (PB Health) with a BSc in Dietetics from Purdue University in US and an MSc in Human Nutrition from the University of Bonn in Germany.

PB Health offers a variety of delicious whole plant-based meals with minimal use of salt, oil and sugar, specifically curated to suit our Malaysian palate.

“Each of our meals contain on average 20g of protein,” claims Yi Qian.

“Therefore, with two PB Health meals in a day along with other protein sources from breakfast and snacks, it will already provide sufficient protein for an adult person with an average weight of 50kg, in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines, and the recommended calculation of 1g to 1.5g of protein/kg of weight.”

“For people who need more protein, based on weight or physical activity level, it is recommended to get high quality plant-based protein from whole foods such as tofu, tempeh, chickpeas, soy yogurt, soy milk, edamame, beans, nuts and seeds etc,” Yi Qian added.

Vythi also advised people to adjust protein intake according to the special needs of children, elderly, pregnant mothers and athletes.

So is a vegan, vegetarian or plant-based diet better for us?

A statement from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (2016) says that, “Appropriately planned vegetarian, including vegan, diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate and may provide health benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases. These diets are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood and for athletes.”

So the key words are “an appropriately planned diet” – whole foods, plant-based, and minimally processed foods.

The findings from The China Study, a comprehensive research spanning 20-years and involved 6,500 participants across 65 counties in China, indicated that “the lower the percentage of animal protein consumed, the greater the health benefits. Even relatively small intakes of animal protein were associated with adverse effects. People who ate the most plant-based foods were the healthiest and tended to avoid chronic disease.”

PCRM also adds: “Studies show that the healthiest diet is one that is high in carbohydrate, low in fat, and adequate in protein. Furthermore, an increased intake of whole grains, fruits and vegetables is recommended for controlling weight and preventing diseases.”

But will we become “weaker’’ with just plant-based protein?

If the health data was not enough to convince us that plant protein was adequate for our active lifestyle, we did some research and got to know some of the vegan athletes that have switched to a plant-based diet to enhance their performance with remarkable results.

Among some of them locally in Malaysia were former national cyclist Josiah Ng, strongman Akmal Hakim Ali, and mixed martial arts fighter Colleen Augustin.

And among some of the more well-known international athletes were F1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton, tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, former English national footballer Jermain Defoe and former gold medalist 100m sprinter Carl Lewis.

Check them out yourselves, and see how some of these illustrious athletes were on the popular Netflix documentary The Game Changers.

Why else should we avoid or minimise animal-based protein?

Other than the health aspects of protein, we became more aware about the environmental impacts of our food choices.

Based on a WWF research, plant-based proteins have a lower carbon footprint compared with animal-based proteins, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and optimise agricultural land use by 41%.

It is something that all us as individuals have control to decide and act upon several times a day, without waiting for other parties to enforce.

Plant protein is the new norm. We hope that more Malaysians embrace this new norm.

We have the power to decide and make the switch to a plant-based protein for our health and our planet’s health too!

Let’s do this together. One green meal at a time.

Written by Aina Fazlin Ibrahim Bajunid and Faisal Mansor, Malaysian Vegetarian Society. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com