AT a recent Chinese New Year event in Penang, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim spoke on the importance of social justice, and the dangers of racial discrimination and extremism. While the term social justice is frequently heard, few have bothered to define it beyond a buzzword.

At its core, social justice is about equal rights, equal opportunity and equal treatment. It is the dream that every parent has for their child, and that their child would be able to advance as far as his character and hard work would take him without being held back by superficial factors, such as race, religion, family background or nationality.

The issue of social justice is particularly important in a country like Malaysia that is defined by its diversity. We are exposed to multiple languages, cultures, and as Malaysians we embrace them all.

Despite our many successes at tolerance and acceptance, Malaysia as a country is still split on the idea of social justice. We have yet to provide equality to many Malaysians, much less to the many migrants contributing to our economic and social development.

Equality begins with education, and it needs to be fair and equitable, distributing opportunities and resources among all students, regardless of social or economic background. From a young age, children need to know that regardless of their background, through hard work and strength of character, they would be given an equal opportunity to succeed.

We need to provide children with well-trained teachers, safe and modern facilities, and a curriculum that is inclusive. That their teachers would help them realise their potential not because of how much they are paid but because their lives are precious.

Dignity for Children Foundation is an organisation that has been promoting social justice through education for marginalised children in Malaysia for the past 24 years. The foundation operates a school that serves over 2,000 low-income and refugee children, many of whom would not otherwise have access to education.

The school provides a high-quality education (Montessori, Cambridge syllabus, IGCSE and vocational skills with internship), with emphasis on the English language and Social Emotional Learning, which can help students succeed in life.

Rev Elisha Satvinder and Aw Tsung Weng

Dignity for Children Foundation