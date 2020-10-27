Social media: Curse or boon?

SOCIAL media, as I know from experience, can be both a boon and literally a curse.

A great tool and luxury, technology has gifted us with the ablility to communicate with people wherever they are in the world, comfortably ensconced in our space, tapping on gadgets or computer keyboards.

But like a double edged sword, this digital communication tool can also bring about irreparable damage when misused.

The age-old English saying comes to mind: “The pen is mightier than the sword.”

Only in this case, it’s the keyboard.

Which brings me to a news report I read sometime back.

One that, needless to say, will never leave my mind.

It’s about a young Facebook user who had commented on another person’s post.

What I found troubling and appalling is that even after the two parties had amicably and diplomatically resolved their differences of opinions, the mudslingings and outpour of malicious comments from others did not cease.

Cyber bullying, or cyber harassment, is an act devoid of conscience, to say the least.

It has long-term mental, emotional and physical effects.

Speaking our mind and voicing our opinion on social media comes with great responsibility.

It is imperative that we express our opinions in a civil manner, being thoughtful and respectful of fellow users and their sensitivities.

It does not help the situation when we have leaders, some not all, who occasionally shoot their mouths, and later, when lambasted by netizens, cry “misquoted” in defence.

They are supposed to set a moral example on how to conduct oneself in social media, but the reverse is being done.

There are enough statistics to prove that cyber bullying is indeed very real and also on its growing danger to humanity.

It is crucial that we raise awareness about this very perilous online culture.

It is our decision to make, whether we wish this dynamic tool to work for us or against us.

Prema Mammen

Semenyih