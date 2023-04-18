Socso welcomes views on worker protection coverage

THE Social Security Organisation (Socso) wishes to thank Wong Soo Kan from Petaling Jaya for his comments in the letter headlined “Protection scheme for non-occupational accidents” on April 13, theSun.

We appreciate Wong’s views on the Non-Occupational Accidents Scheme (Skim Kemalangan Bukan Bencana Kerja), suggested by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) as well as Wong’s concerns about the financial viability of the proposed scheme.

Firstly, Socso understands MTUC President Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani’s proposal, which stems from his concerns for workers’ welfare and well-being.

As a social security organisation, Socso aspires to provide a comprehensive and inclusive social safety net for the rakyat, so that no one is left behind.

Currently, coverage for workers against accidents is provided under the Employment Injury Scheme, Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4). However, the Employment Injury Scheme only covers occupational diseases and accidents or deaths related to employment, including commuting accidents. That is why more than 30,000 claims for accident cases since 2011 were rejected because they were not related to employment.

There were also accident cases that were not reported to Socso. The Non-Occupational Accidents Scheme can provide wider social security coverage for workers against accidents that happen outside of work and are not related to their employment.

Therefore, we welcome MTUC’s proposal to extend the social security protection to non-employment accidents to close the gap in Socso’s social security coverage.

Socso also acknowledges Wong’s view for a need of greater financial resources to implement the proposed scheme and his suggestion for employee’s contribution rate to be increased.

As an agency under the Human Resources Ministry, Socso stands by the ministry’s decision on such a policy. We at Socso are ready to work with the ministry should it decide to implement such a scheme.

Roshaimi Mat Rosely

Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer