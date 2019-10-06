Some thoughts on Budget 2020

SINCE the government’s fiscal position has improved from the previous year as reported, it can afford a cautiously more expansionary budget in the wake of external headwinds. However, the budget should be geared towards the long-term economic interest of the country such as by contributing to its ability to thrive amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).

Generally, it is less worrisome if a fiscal deficit is sustained from development rather than operating spending. More can be expended on development by trimming operating expenditure. Duplication of functions should be eradicated and underemployed staff re-deployed. A moratorium on staff recruitment can be imposed.

To augment revenue collection, tax loopholes should be plugged. The net should be cast wider on those operating lucratively in the informal sector. For long-term fiscal sustainability, national tax administration has to be beefed up to enhance tax buoyancy, ie to render tax collection more responsive to economic growth. Currently, there are only about 2 million income taxpayers.

Beyond Budget 2020, the government should consider re-introducing the goods and services tax which is broader in scope and more far-reaching. More than 100 countries have GST or some variant of it. The regressive nature of GST can be ameliorated by zero-rating products mostly consumed by the poor.

Human capital accumulation is vital for long-term economic growth and development. Hence, spending priorities should be given to healthcare and education. Fiscal measures can be taken to stimulate technical and vocational education training (TVET). To be an effective contributor to development, TVET requires excellent infrastructure and its training centres must have highly qualified teachers.

The nation has to live up to the challenges of IR4.0. Fiscal incentives can be enhanced to stimulate private sector involvement in new and innovative businesses. As a major employment generator, assistance may be extended to small and medium-scale enterprises to help them acquire digital technology. Hiring of unskilled foreign labour should be further discouraged by raising the levy on foreign workers or by imposing higher taxes on companies with significant numbers of foreign employees. Such hiring involves considerable repatriation of wage incomes to home countries, constituting a significant leakage. It renders the country’s gross national product (GNP) low relative to its gross domestic product (GDP). What should matter is the growth of GNP rather than of GDP.

The easy access to foreign workers discourages automation and mechanisation of industries. It keeps wages depressed, pricing locals out of the labour market or they have to be satisfied with low wages. It should not be a surprise then to see low productivity among local workers as they may have to hold multiple jobs to make ends meet.

For national development to be inclusive and to be in line with the national agenda of shared prosperity, it should not be the wish of employers to maintain wide profit margins by hiring cheap foreign labour. They should share the fruits of growth and development by paying decent wages to Malaysian workers. This will enlarge the share of labour in the total income of the country. The need for foreign labour can be curtailed by giving firms greater incentives to hire employable senior citizens.

To encourage spending within the country which will help strengthen the country’s international reserves, domestic tourism should be promoted. Fiscal assistance can be extended for sprucing up tourist spots and a high exit levy imposed on those holidaying abroad. Profits of tour agencies derived from domestic tourism can be subjected to lower tax rates than those derived from overseas tourism.

National unity is sine qua non for continued economic growth and development. Allocations for the National Unity Department and the Multimedia Ministry should be increased substantially and ample funds earmarked for carrying out programmes that strengthen inter-ethnic relations. Fiscal incentives can be granted to companies for holding multi-cultural events that draw participation from all communities under their CSR programmes.

Professor Dr Tan Eu Chye is with the Faculty of Economics and Administration, University of Malaya.