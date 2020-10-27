Songs that describe Trump’s time in office

A NUMBER of musicians have complained about Donald Trump using their songs at his rallies.

I wondered then how a few songs from a favorite singer of my youth, Meatloaf, would go.

His song portfolio includes the obvious titles and a few obscure ones.

Even before Trump became US president, he believed Everything is permitted when you are a star.

There was never any doubt that What you see is what you get with him.

It soon became evident that Two out of three ain’t bad when you consider the position usually comes with a title, power and respect.

It has been suggested that I’ll lie for you, and that’s the truth was the initial approach to the Covid-19 pandemic although he found that It just won’t quit and that he was not Forever young nor a Man of steel and the virus got him during his campaign leaving him All revved up with no place to go for 14 days.

As the election approaches, some hope that it will be a matter of Read ’em and weep for him and that his attempt at a second term is going Nowhere fast.

He might even hope that Amnesty is granted.

This is A time for heroes – not a Rock and roll hero but the first responders, scientists and medical workers.

Now it is time for The promised land where Trump is Standing on the outside and not sitting in the Oval Office.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne