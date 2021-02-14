Spread the goodness of love

IN these times of extreme and punishing adversity, what does the world need most? Love! Amongst the scarcity of basic needs, if you observe, you will know that the actual scarcity is love.

There simply isn’t enough love going around.

It is not the love as it is commonly known or assumed to be, conversely, it is the exclusive outpouring of feeling and expression for another fellow human being and all things living or otherwise.

In this season of love, which is in the air in many forms during Valentine’s Day, let’s look at love in its purest form.

As we look around us, we will know, especially in bitter circumstances such as this where the pandemic is tearing our lives apart, a little more love makes life worth living.

For those who believe in love, life will be like a blossoming flower, ever evolving, with the capacity to magnetise positive events into one’s life.

The only way to end any crime in the world is to supply and meet the demand for love.

By giving you receive in abundance and you will lead a wonderful life only when you are happy and the people around you are happy as well.

Love, just learn the art of connecting with yourself and love will happen and then sharing becomes natural.

Love is not doing or happening, rather it is a state of being.

Love is not something to be explored for the future because it is conceived in the moment for the moment and so completely true to the moment.

Don’t miss the moment and cry for a future which can only be obscure until it happens.

What you need to know is the future is born from the moment.

Self-love is perhaps one of the most fundamental yet misunderstood concepts in the world right now.

Some dismiss it as new age ideology that cannot be applied in practical terms. But it could not be further from the truth.

Self-love is the ultimate way to boost your self-esteem and become a fully healed and integrated human being.

Self-love is not about paying homage and glorifying yourself by discrediting and running down others, the way some autobiographers have conceived this notion rather awkwardly.

Love starts with self, you can’t love another until you learn to love yourself.

Do not mistake it, it’s not about vanity or arrogance but love that is altruistic. Love is in reality the opposite of fear. Let’s examine the effect of love in all its glory.

If only love is the basis of all other feelings, the world would be a much better place to live in.

If only politicians loved their fellow voters, we would not have to beg for our basic rights and needs, and there will be hands that will reach out to everyone, regardless.

If only the rich, powerful and the famous realised that there are people out there who could do with a bit more care and love, we would have less poverty, despair and gloom.

Hence, on this occasion of Valentine’s Day, when we know nothing in the world is as it was before, let’s adopt a more compassionate concept to love.

Let’s spread love to the less fortunate, let’s make sure every living being has enough for its survival, let’s spread the bounty in the name of love to all near and dear to us.

A word of caution though, do not confuse attachment with love as attachment has more to do with obsession with self, love without attachment is the purest form of love because, “it isn’t about what others can give you when you are empty, it is about what you can give others when you are already full”. Gong Xi Fa Cai and Happy Love Day!

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com