Stand united with victims, frontliners

I WOULD like to humbly call on all Malaysians to stand in solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. It is the least we can do as Malaysians. Keep them in your prayers and thoughts.

I hope and pray to see more victims rescued and reunited with their respective families.

Please also keep our uniformed frontliners comprising, among others, members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

They are faced with their own set of difficulties and challenges but do their best in the line of duty.

Social media photos and news reports show weary faces and tired personnel racing against time to rescue as many victims as possible.

One can only imagine the hardship they encounter.

However, they do all this and more without asking for much.

It is the commitment, dedication and, above all, duty to King and country that gives them the strength to soldier on one more day.

Please remember that our frontliners on site do not ask for much.

They too have families waiting for them back home. Let us unite and channel our prayers and well wishes for them to successfully execute their search and rescue mission, and return home to Malaysia safely.

In the same breath, please also keep the Fire and Rescue Department’s tracker dogs Denti and Frankie in your prayers.

Let us appreciate and remember their sacrifices, do not take them for granted.

We are fortunate enough to be able to count on them in our darkest hours.

They truly are Malaysia’s finest who have selflessly upheld duty to God, King and Malaysia.

Yeap Ming Liong

Associate Captain,

Malaysian Civil Defence Force