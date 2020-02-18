Stay calm, stay safe

THE Covid-19 outbreak can be felt at micro, meso and macro level.

At micro level it affects the individual’s physical and mental wellbeing.

For example, those that are unfortunate to have been infected, the agony in suffering from the virus, eg high fever, pneumonia, diarrhoea and in the worst case will be death.

For those that have not been infected, they might have the constant worries of getting it, which is not healthy for their state of mind.

At meso (middle) level, it can cause damage to society. For example, face masks have become a necessity to many. Unscrupulous retailers might hike up prices.

When Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition to orange, it caused panic among its citizens. Many rushed to supermarkets till late at night to buy and hoard daily necessities. The seriousness of this situation prompted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to address his countrymen, urging them to calm down.

At macro level, it affects the country’s economy. For example, the tourism industry will suffer the greatest negative impact as tourists do not want to take a risk to visit a country that has confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Malaysia had already announced that it had lost an estimated RM3 billion in the tourism industry due to this virus outbreak.

Covid-19 is a new coronavirus and it is understandable why people panic. We don’t know its exact source of origin. News reports point to close contact (consumption) with wild animals, others claimed that it is a form of bioweapon that was unfortunately leaked out.

While we generally accept that this virus can be transmitted from human to human through touch, coughing and sneezing, we are still unsure of other mediums of transmission.

The incubation period of this virus has been revised from 14 days to 24 days. It is the virus that has spread the fastest globally in modern times, even faster than SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

China has taken extraordinary measures to stop its spread. Wuhan city has been locked down since Jan 23 and this lockdown has been extended to other cities in Hubei province. This has caused certain complications to its citizens as well as foreigners living there.

We believe China did this as there are no other better solutions to contain the virus.

The outbreak has a low fatality rate compared to SARS and MERS. Building up a good immune system (regular exercise, having adequate sleep) is important not just in facing this crisis but for our health in general.

There are several ways on how we can manage in the short run. They are:

» Always check for news updates from reliable sources – government websites/official Facebook pages.

» Don’t panic.

» Practise good hygiene. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands often with soap or use hand sanitisers. Wear proper face masks the correct way when needed. If you are not feeling well, visit the doctor and stay at home to recuperate.

» Listen and act on the Health Ministry’s advice and instructions.

The first vaccine for Covid-19 will probably be available within one and a half years.

Meantime, let’s keep our faith in humanity and most important of all, be safe. God bless!

Kuek Thiam Yong

Dr Chen I-Chi

Dr Choong Yuen Onn

Dr Khor Saw Chin

Bobby Chai

(All the above are UTAR academicians)